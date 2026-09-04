Woman Charged With Planting Cameras in Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Bathrooms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after police say seven cameras were placed inside women’s bathrooms at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Breanna Deane, 30, was charged with seven counts of voyeurism, a Level 6 felony.

According to WANE-15, the investigation began in March 2023 after Coliseum staff discovered cameras in a women’s bathroom near Section 215. Police initially collected four cameras, including one that was still taped to a toilet.

The following day, three more cameras were found taped to toilets in a women’s restroom near Section 216.

Police reviewed footage from several of the cameras and found video showing a person wearing a green coat, black pants with white stripes, white shoes and carrying a light-colored purse.

Coliseum security footage showed a woman matching that description entering and leaving the two bathrooms before sitting in Section 216, Row 17, Seat 1.

Police then reviewed ticket records and determined a credit card belonging to Deane was used to purchase the ticket.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant and detained Deane during a traffic stop. Police seized her cell phone, which contained a video of a Komets hockey game and messages she sent to her husband on March 10, 2023, around the same time she was seen at the Coliseum.

One of the messages read, “4 in one 3 in one.”

An arrest warrant was eventually issued for Deane. She was booked into the Clarion County Jail in Pennsylvania and is being held while awaiting extradition to Allen County.

The reason for the delay between the 2023 investigation and the filing of charges was not immediately clear.