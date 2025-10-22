Indiana Taking Back Classroom Control

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWO) — Indiana is making a bold move to reclaim control over classroom priorities. The Indiana Department of Education has formally submitted a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education, seeking relief from key federal mandates under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA).

Governor Mike Braun and State Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner say the current federal rules are weighed down by bureaucracy and out of touch with what students and teachers actually need.

“It’s time to let educators teach—not just check boxes,” Braun said in a statement. “This waiver puts student success back where it belongs: at the center of everything we do.”

The waiver request targets specific provisions of ESEA that state leaders argue place too much focus on administrative compliance and not enough on measurable student growth. Officials say the flexibility would allow Indiana to implement a more streamlined accountability system, focused on outcomes rather than process.

Cutting Through the Clutter

Education Secretary Dr. Katie Jenner echoed the call for autonomy, saying Indiana’s teachers need space to innovate, not mandates to follow.

“Our educators are overwhelmed with red tape that does little to help students learn,” Jenner said. “This is about freeing them to do what they do best—teach.”

The proposed waiver would allow Indiana to adjust how it evaluates school performance, uses assessments, and allocates federal funds—without being penalized for deviating from federal templates.

What’s Next

The U.S. Department of Education is expected to review Indiana’s request in the coming months. If granted, the waiver would take effect during the next school year.

Indiana joins a growing list of states seeking more control over how federal education dollars are used. While some education advocates warn against loosening standards, state officials insist that the current system prioritizes paperwork over progress.

“This isn’t about lowering expectations,” Braun added. “It’s about removing barriers that get in the way of real results.”

The move signals a broader push by the Braun administration to localize control of education policy and reduce reliance on top-down directives from Washington.