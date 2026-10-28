Indiana Toll Road Warns Drivers About Fake Overdue Balance Text Scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A fake overdue toll bill is being used to trick Indiana drivers into clicking fraudulent payment links, prompting a warning from Indiana Toll Road officials and state police.

The scam, reported by WSBT 22 on Monday, sends text messages claiming the recipient owes an overdue balance and urging them to click a link to pay. Officials say the messages are fraudulent and warn drivers not to follow the payment instructions.

Indiana State Police have identified several warning signs in the messages, including an incorrect logo and a color scheme that does not match the Indiana Toll Road’s legitimate branding.

Officials stress that the Indiana Toll Road will never contact drivers by text message to demand payment. Anyone receiving one of the fraudulent messages should delete it and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

The messages are an example of phishing, a form of fraud in which scammers impersonate a legitimate organization to persuade people to click malicious links or disclose personal or financial information.

Drivers should avoid clicking links in unexpected payment demands, even when a message appears to come from a familiar agency or transportation service. Anyone who receives a suspicious toll notice should verify the claim through official Indiana Toll Road channels rather than using the link provided in the message.