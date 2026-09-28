Trine Book Night to support Turning Point of Steuben County

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Trine University’s annual Book Night will give community members a chance to pick up free books while supporting Turning Point of Steuben County.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.

The event is being organized by Trine’s PR Planning and Campaign class. Attendees can take home free books, while donations will be collected for Turning Point, which helps people experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Organizers are collecting new or gently used books of all genres, except textbooks. Donations must be placed in collection boxes by Oct. 12 to be available at the event. Any books left over will be given to local community organizations.

Collection boxes are available at locations throughout Angola and Hamilton, as well as on Trine’s campus. The full list of locations is included in the university’s announcement.

The event will also feature the Beached Boys food truck.

Trine’s Book Night has been an annual community book swap since 2013.