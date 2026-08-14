Indiana Youth Institute Encourages Career Exploration As Students Return To School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — As students head back to school, the Indiana Youth Institute is encouraging families, schools and youth-serving organizations to help young people explore career possibilities.

IYI President and CEO Dr. Tami Silverman says career exploration should be about helping young people understand what is possible, rather than simply choosing a profession.

Silverman says adults can play a role by exposing young people to different career paths, connecting them with opportunities and helping them understand how education can lead to different careers.

The Indiana Youth Institute says families, schools and community organizations can work together to give young people more opportunities to explore their interests and learn about potential careers.

The organization is also supporting that work through its 2026 College & Career Readiness Innovation Challenge in September.

The challenge will bring youth-serving professionals and community partners together in South Bend, Indianapolis and Evansville. Participants will work on a local need and leave with a 90-day action plan.

IYI says the goal is to help communities create more opportunities for young people to explore their futures and make informed decisions about education and careers.

Learn more about Indiana Youth Institute’s College & Career Readiness efforts