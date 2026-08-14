Indiana State Fair Day 7 Highlights Sheep Show, Tall Tales And Grand Funk Railroad

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Fair continues Friday with a lineup featuring 4-H competitions, live entertainment and several unique attractions.

Young 4-H exhibitors will showcase their sheep-handling skills, knowledge and presentation during the sheep show at 8 a.m. in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion.

The Indiana State Fair Liars’ Contest is set for 6 p.m. in Pioneer Village. The event, hosted by Storytelling Arts of Indiana, features Hoosier storytellers competing to tell the most outrageous tall tales.

Music will take center stage Friday night as Grand Funk Railroad performs at Celebration Park. Q95 will host a pre-party from 5 to 7 p.m., with the concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The band is known for its classic 1970s rock hits.

Other events throughout the day include a K9 demonstration by Indiana conservation officers, live artist painting, a draft horse show, rabbit show and performances by Hoosier musicians.

The fairgrounds are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the midway remains open until 11 p.m.

More information and the full Indiana State Fair schedule