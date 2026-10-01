Allen County coroner and surveyor receive statewide awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two Allen County officials have received statewide awards from the Association of Indiana Counties.

Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger received the 2026 Outstanding County Coroner Award for his contributions to county government and public service.

Brandenberger was appointed to the Indiana State Coroners Training Board by former Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2023 and serves as vice chairman. He also has held leadership positions with the Indiana State Coroners Association, including secretary-treasurer and president.

Brandenberger also teaches the Coroners Training Board’s Medicolegal Death Investigation Training Course for coroners and deputy coroners across Indiana.

Allen County Surveyor Mike Fruchey received the 2026 Outstanding Surveyor Award, also recognizing his contributions to county government and public service.

Fruchey was appointed Allen County surveyor in 2022 after previously serving as an Allen County engineer and hydrologist. He is a licensed professional engineer in Indiana and Colorado and has experience in transportation, drainage and infrastructure. He also previously taught engineering at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Both awards were presented during the Association of Indiana Counties’ 68th Annual Conference in Allen County.

The conference brings together county officials and representatives from public agencies, private entities and local governments to discuss issues including county finances, public safety, infrastructure, housing, economic development, cybersecurity and long-term planning.