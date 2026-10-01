Ball State nursing students to receive scholarships through Hearst Foundations grant

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ball State University’s School of Nursing has received a $150,000 grant from the Hearst Foundations to provide scholarships for undergraduate nursing students with financial need.

The three-year grant will fund 30 $1,500 scholarships each year for nursing students from low-income and first-generation backgrounds, as well as students facing significant financial challenges that could affect their ability to continue their education.

The scholarships are available to students at different stages of their undergraduate nursing education, including students who have completed at least one year at Ball State but have not yet been formally admitted to the nursing program.

Recipients for the 2026-27 academic year have already been selected.

The funding is being held in the Ball State University Foundation’s Pathways to Nursing Success Fund.

“We know that financial challenges can create real barriers for students as they work toward completing a demanding nursing degree,” said Dr. Karrie Osborne, director of Ball State’s School of Nursing. “These scholarships will help close some of those gaps so students can continue progressing toward graduation and ultimately enter the nursing workforce.”

Ball State’s School of Nursing offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through four pathways, including a regular concentration, Degree in 3, an accelerated second-baccalaureate concentration and LPN-to-BS concentrations.