105 Years In Prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A man responsible for killing a Dutch soldier outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel in 2022 was sentenced to more than a century in prison on Monday.

Shamar Duncan, 22, was found guilty for the murder of Dutch Corporal Simmie Poetsema back in January. He was also found guilty on two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct.

During the trial, Duncan testified in his own defense. He admitted that he fired the shots that hit three Dutch soldiers outside the Hampton Inn at Meridian and Maryland streets on Aug. 27, 2022. He did, however, claim that he did not intend to kill anyone.

Poetsema was hit in the back of the head and died.

Duncan told the jury that he went downtown with his two brothers that night looking to meet women.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said the City of Indianapolis will never be defined by the actions committed by Duncan or people like him.

The other two soldiers wounded in the shooting eventually recovered from their injuries.