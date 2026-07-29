International Jugglers’ Association Returns to Fort Wayne for 79th Annual Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Hundreds of the world’s top performers are taking over downtown Fort Wayne this week as the International Jugglers’ Association returns for its 79th annual festival.

The weeklong event, which runs through Aug. 2 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, brings roughly 700 jugglers to the city for workshops, competitions and public performances. Visit Fort Wayne expects the festival to generate nearly $645,000 in direct economic impact.

“We are thrilled to host IJA here in Fort Wayne again after the success of their festival in 2019,” said Nicolle Campbell, director of sales at Visit Fort Wayne. “This unique group showcases the adaptability of the Grand Wayne Convention Center as a host, and Fort Wayne as a collaborative community of venue partners.”

While much of the convention centers on internal workshops and member events, several major performances and competitions are open to the public throughout the week:

Tuesday, July 28: A free community showcase and interactive lesson takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Allen County Public Library main branch theater. Later that evening, the festival officially opens with the Welcome Show at 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theatre (doors open at 7 p.m.).

Wednesday, July 29: The IJA Juggling Championships hit the Embassy Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m., where elite performers will compete for international titles.

Thursday, July 30: Competitors combine running and juggling during the Joggling World Championships from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turnstone Center. At 7:30 p.m., the Embassy Theatre hosts the Flow Show, showcasing prop manipulation, hoops and poi.

Friday, July 31: A free outdoor IJA Fire Night brings fire spinners and jugglers to The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1: The festival concludes its major stage runs with the “Cascade of Stars” showcase at 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theatre.

Tickets, complete schedules and additional event information are available online at festival.juggle.org.