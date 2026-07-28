Fort Wayne City pools set to close Saturday, August 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s two city-operated aquatic centers will close for the season after Saturday as seasonal staff head back to school.
The city says the Aquatic Centers at McMillen Park and Bob Arnold Northside Park will have their final day of public swimming on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. The pools will close for the season at 5 p.m.
Officials say the early closure is due to a shortage of certified lifeguards as seasonal employees return to school.
While the pools are closing, the city’s 11 water playgrounds will remain open until further notice.
Fort Wayne Water Playgrounds
- Brewer Park – 800 E. Pettit St. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Buckner Park – 6114 Bass Rd. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Franklin School Park – 1903 St. Marys Ave. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Headwaters Park – 333 S. Clinton St. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on days with no scheduled events)
- Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream) – 7225 N. River Rd. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- McCormick Park – 2300 Raymond & Holly Ave. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Memorial Park – 2301 Maumee & Glasgow Ave. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Promenade Park – 202 W. Superior St. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Robert E. Meyers Park – Inside the north gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on days with no scheduled events)
- Shoaff Park – 6401 St. Joe Rd. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Waynedale Park – 2900 Koons & Elzey St. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)