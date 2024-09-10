September 10, 2024
Indiana News

Investigators probe Indiana plane crash that killed pilot, 82

by AP News0
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — An 82-year-old man was killed when the small plane he was piloting crashed during takeoff Tuesday in central Indiana, authorities said.

The Indiana State Police said in a news release that the 1975 Stewart Bowers Flybaby plane crashed in a field around 2 p.m. while taking off from an airfield near Sulpher Springs. The pilot, David Michael Province of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the plane’s only occupant.

No one on the ground was injured, the state police said in a news release.

The state police said they’re assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in an investigation.

