STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a multi-state lawsuit against the Clean Power Plan 2.0, a climate change initiative from the Biden Administration.

The lawsuit argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s plan will lead to job losses, strain the power grid, increase utility costs, and harm the economy.

The rule requires coal-fired power plants to capture 90% of carbon emissions using technology that is not proven to work.