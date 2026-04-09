Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows Revenge, Warns Arab Neighbors

(FOX NEWS) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge in a fiery message in which he urged Arab neighbors to turn their backs on the Western nations.

“Everyone must know that, God willing, we will certainly not let go of the criminal aggressors who attacked our country. We will definitely seek compensation for every damage inflicted, as well as blood money for the martyrs and compensation for the wounded of this war,” read the message marking the 40th day since Ali Khamenei’s death, Iran International reported.

Addressing his supporters, Khamenei said: “It should not be assumed that announcing an intention to negotiate with the enemy means there is no need for a presence in the streets.”