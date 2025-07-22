JEAN Team Investigation Leads to the Arrest of 6

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – On 07/21/2025, JEAN Team Drug Task Force, along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion Police Department ERT, conducted investigations with the dealing of illegal narcotics. During the investigation, search warrants/arrest warrants were obtained for the homes of 2118 S. Boots, 124 S. D. Street, Marion, and 3553 S. Boots Street, also in Marion.
The following people were arrested and transported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office pending charges.
Anthony L. Hall, Age 45, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following: With a $50,000 CASH Bond
- Count 1: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 2 Felony
- Count 2: Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony
- Count 3: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Count 4: Possession of Legend Drug, Level 6 Felony
- Count 5: Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Count 6: Possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
Anthony L. Hall, Age 45, was also arrested on an Arrest Warrant signed by Honorable Judge Jason McVicker. With a $50,000 CASH Bond
- Arrest Warrant Count 1: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony
- Arrest Warrant Count 2: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony
- Arrest Warrant Count 3: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony
- Arrest Warrant Count 4: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony
- Arrest Warrant Count 5: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
Shaun Cummings, Age 47, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following:
Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 4 Felony
- Count 1: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 4 Felony
- Count 2: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 4 Felony
- Count 3: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 4 Felony
- Count 4: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 6 Felony
- Count 5: Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Count 6: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Count 7: Dealing in Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor
Sha’Onta Monique Davis, Age 45, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following:
Count 1: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
Count 2: Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
Todd Faulkner, Age 37, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with an Arrest Warrant signed by Honorable Judge Jason McVicker. With a $20,000 CASH Bond
- Arrest Warrant Count 1: Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony
- Arrest Warrant Count 2: Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony
- Arrest Warrant Count 3: Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony
Audrianna R. Garcia, Age 18, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following: With a $10,000 or 10% BOND
Count 1: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony.
Jeremiah Johnson, Age 20, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following: With a $10,000 or 10% BOND
- Count 1: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Count 2: Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Count 3: Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
- During the investigation, Detectives seized approximately 50.3 grams of Cocaine, 114.3 grams of
Marijuana/THC Gummies, 4.6 grams of MDMA, 1 AR-15 Rifle, 3 handguns, and packaging material, scales, and drug paraphernalia.
Shaun Cummings is on active Probation with Grant County for operating a Vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person (27D03-2401-CM-000012) with a HIGH risk level.
Anthony Hall is out on bond for Possession of a Firearm by a serious Violent Felon. (27D01-2410-F4-000049)
This is an ongoing investigation at this time.
If you have information regarding drug dealing in your area, please call the JEAN Team Drug Task Force at 765-664-0019.
***All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.