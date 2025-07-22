JEAN Team Investigation Leads to the Arrest of 6

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – On 07/21/2025, JEAN Team Drug Task Force, along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion Police Department ERT, conducted investigations with the dealing of illegal narcotics. During the investigation, search warrants/arrest warrants were obtained for the homes of 2118 S. Boots, 124 S. D. Street, Marion, and 3553 S. Boots Street, also in Marion.

The following people were arrested and transported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office pending charges.

Anthony L. Hall, Age 45, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following: With a $50,000 CASH Bond

Count 1: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 2 Felony Count 2: Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony Count 3: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Count 4: Possession of Legend Drug, Level 6 Felony Count 5: Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Count 6: Possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Anthony L. Hall, Age 45, was also arrested on an Arrest Warrant signed by Honorable Judge Jason McVicker. With a $50,000 CASH Bond

Arrest Warrant Count 1: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony Arrest Warrant Count 2: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony Arrest Warrant Count 3: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony Arrest Warrant Count 4: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony Arrest Warrant Count 5: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Shaun Cummings, Age 47, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following:

Count 1: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 4 Felony Count 2: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 4 Felony Count 3: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug with Intent to Deliver, Level 4 Felony Count 4: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 6 Felony Count 5: Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony Count 6: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Count 7: Dealing in Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

Sha’Onta Monique Davis, Age 45, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following:

Count 1: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Count 2: Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Todd Faulkner, Age 37, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with an Arrest Warrant signed by Honorable Judge Jason McVicker. With a $20,000 CASH Bond

Arrest Warrant Count 1: Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony Arrest Warrant Count 2: Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony Arrest Warrant Count 3: Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

Audrianna R. Garcia, Age 18, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following: With a $10,000 or 10% BOND

Count 1: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony.

Jeremiah Johnson, Age 20, was transported to the Grant County Jail and charged with the following: With a $10,000 or 10% BOND

Count 1: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Count 2: Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Count 3: Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor During the investigation, Detectives seized approximately 50.3 grams of Cocaine, 114.3 grams of

Marijuana/THC Gummies, 4.6 grams of MDMA, 1 AR-15 Rifle, 3 handguns, and packaging material, scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Shaun Cummings is on active Probation with Grant County for operating a Vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person (27D03-2401-CM-000012) with a HIGH risk level.

Anthony Hall is out on bond for Possession of a Firearm by a serious Violent Felon. (27D01-2410-F4-000049)

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

If you have information regarding drug dealing in your area, please call the JEAN Team Drug Task Force at 765-664-0019.

***All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.