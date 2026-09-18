Johnny Appleseed Festival changes layout due to wet conditions

According to WANE 15, organizers made the changes because the lower portion of the festival grounds near the St. Joseph River is a floodplain. Rising river levels and runoff from this week’s rain prompted officials to close that area.

The Trappers N Traders, children’s and Civil War areas, which are normally located near the river, have been moved to other parts of the festival grounds.

Trappers N Traders will now be located near Johnny Appleseed’s gravesite. The Civil War area has been moved near the Root Beer stand, while the children’s area will be located near the boat ramp on the hill.

Johnny Appleseed Festival board member Michael Thena told WANE 15 that organizers have not had to make changes of this scale during his roughly 30 years with the festival.

Festival Director of Administration Becky Butler said crews began setting up Monday but have had to adjust throughout the week because of the rain.

Despite the wet conditions, the festival is still scheduled to go on as planned. Organizers are encouraging visitors to prepare for the weather by bringing rain gear such as umbrellas, ponchos or waterproof footwear.

The Johnny Appleseed Festival will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnny Appleseed Park.