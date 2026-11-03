November 3, 2026
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2026 Election Results

by Josh Williams2

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WOWO News • Talk

2026 Election Results

Northeast Indiana and statewide election coverage

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS • RECHECKED 8:48 P.M. ET

Election Night 2026 — Tuesday, November 3

Federal & Key Statewide Races

Priority results are listed first. Candidate vote totals appear where they are included in the 21Alive Indiana results feed.

U.S. Senate – Michigan

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Abdul El-Sayed (D) 0 0%
Mike Rogers (R) 0 0%
Douglas P. Marsh (G) 0 0%
Lydia Christensen (L) 0 0%
Walter P. Kristy (Natural Law) 0 0%
Timothy Long (U.S. Taxpayers) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

U.S. Senate – Ohio

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Sherrod Brown (D) 0 0%
Jon Husted (R) 0 0%
William B. Redpath (L) 0 0%
Greg Levy (Other) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

U.S. House – District 2

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Rudy Yakym (R) 39,995 61.1%
Jamee Decio (D) 23,711 36.2%
William Eric Henry (L) 1,716 2.6%
Votes in: Estimated 30.8%

U.S. House – District 3

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Kelly Thompson (D) 69,349 45.4%
Marlin A. Stutzman (R) 83,263 54.6%
Votes in: Estimated 68.6%

Michigan Governor

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jocelyn Benson (D) 0 0%
John James (R) 0 0%
Douglas Campbell (G) 0 0%
Anthony Hudson (L) 0 0%
Donna Brandenburg (U.S. Taxpayers) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Ohio Governor

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Amy Acton (D) 0 0%
Vivek Ramaswamy (R) 0 0%
Don Kissick (L) 0 0%
Reporting 0%
Statewide (5 contests)

Indiana Public Question 1 – Bail Reform

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Yes 529,239 59.9%
No 353,570 40.1%
Votes in: Estimated 42.2%

Indiana Public Question 2 – Judicial Residency

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Yes 559,422 63.3%
No 324,962 36.7%
Votes in: Estimated 42.2%

Indiana Secretary of State

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Beau Bayh (D) 480,486 48.9%
Max Engling (R) 448,493 45.6%
Greg Ballard (O) 35,725 3.6%
Lauri A. Shillings (L) 18,578 1.9%
Votes in: Estimated 46.9%

Indiana Auditor

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jessica Bailey (D) 447,223 46.4%
Elise Nieshalla (R) 489,086 50.7%
John Schick (L) 27,673 2.9%
Votes in: Estimated 46%

Indiana Treasurer

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Daniel Elliott (R) 509,073 54.9%
Coumba Kebe (D) 418,174 45.1%
Votes in: Estimated 44.2%
Northeast Indiana (16 contests)

Allen County Casino Referendum

Candidate / Choice Votes %
No 41,436 59.7%
Yes 27,946 40.3%
Reporting 55%

DeKalb County Casino Referendum

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Yes 4,043 35.4%
No 7,374 64.6%
Reporting 100%

Steuben County Casino Referendum

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Yes 4,394 41.3%
No 6,234 58.7%
Reporting 100%

State House – District 33

Candidate / Choice Votes %
John Prescott (R) 9,972 57.9%
John E. Bartlett (D) 7,257 42.1%
Votes in: Estimated 80.6%

State House – District 50

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lorissa C. Sweet (R) 11,182 66.7%
Pepper Snyder (D) 5,594 33.3%
Votes in: Estimated 75.5%

State House – District 51

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Tony Isa (R) 10,010 67.5%
Judy Rowe (D) 4,822 32.5%
Votes in: Estimated 96.1%

State House – District 52

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Ben Smaltz (R) 9,091 66.1%
Joseph Trost (D) 4,653 33.9%
Votes in: Estimated 76.9%

State House – District 79

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Matthew S. Lehman (R) 12,859 73.9%
Ian G. Richardson (D) 4,546 26.1%
Votes in: Estimated 88.3%

State House – District 81

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Sharon L. Wight (D) 6,185 54.7%
Martin Carbaugh (R) 5,126 45.3%
Votes in: Estimated 47.7%

State House – District 83

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Wesley Haffenden (D) 7,334 49.1%
Christopher Judy (R) 7,603 50.9%
Votes in: Estimated 56.2%

State House – District 84

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Misti Meehan (D) 6,068 59.5%
Bob Morris (R) 4,138 40.5%
Votes in: Estimated 43.9%

State House – District 85

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Dave Heine (R) 7,971 62.3%
Mark Wehrle (D) 4,828 37.7%
Votes in: Estimated 54.5%

State Senate – District 14

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Blaine Sefton (D) 10,262 45.3%
Tyler Johnson (R) 12,396 54.7%
Votes in: Estimated 70.8%

State Senate – District 15

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Julie McGill (D) 12,715 59.4%
Liz Brown (R) 8,678 40.6%
Votes in: Estimated 45.2%

State Senate – District 17

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Chris Parker (R) 14,464 61.6%
Cynthia M. Wehr (D) 8,999 38.4%
Votes in: Estimated 61%

State Senate – District 19

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Blake Fiechter (R) 18,811 61.9%
Timothy C. Murphy (D) 11,569 38.1%
Votes in: Estimated 77.7%
Allen County (28 contests)

Allen Circuit Court Clerk

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Keri Roby (D) 39,831 57.1%
Toshua Manuel (R) 29,884 42.9%
Reporting 55%

Allen County Auditor

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Nikole Gillum (D) 39,198 55.9%
Jacquelynn Scheuman (R) 30,905 44.1%
Reporting 55%

Allen County Recorder

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Cheyenne Stoppenhagen (D) 38,571 56.4%
Nicole Keesling (R) 29,790 43.6%
Reporting 55%

Allen County Commissioner, District 2

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Kate Conner (D) 40,493 63.5%
Ozzie Mitson (R) 23,284 36.5%
Reporting 55%

Allen County Commissioner, District 3

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jorge Fernandez (D) 39,338 56.2%
Paul Moss (R) 30,672 43.8%
Reporting 55%

Allen County Council, District 1

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Melissa Fisher (D) 8,732 66.1%
Mike Clendenen (R) 4,480 33.9%
Reporting 55%

Allen County Council, District 3

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Stacey Freeman (D) 9,943 53.9%
Eric Tippmann (R) 8,501 46.1%
Reporting 55%

Allen County Council, District 4

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lee Castillo (D) 11,768 60.3%
Don Wyss (R) 7,756 39.7%
Reporting 55%

Aboite Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Bob Behr (D) 5,442 53.8%
Kim Mills (R) 4,680 46.2%
Reporting 55%

Aboite Township Board

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Emily Duff (D) 4,793 19.1%
Paula Neuman (D) 4,627 18.5%
Lora Friedrich (D) 4,519 18%
Luke Fries (R) 3,875 15.5%
Joshua Nix (R) 3,630 14.5%
Jamee Lock (R) 3,616 14.4%
Reporting 55%

Adams Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Denita Washington (D) 2,665 65.9%
Ivan Almodovar (R) 1,381 34.1%
Reporting 55%

Adams Township Board

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Dawn Moore (D) 2,072 22.1%
Paulette Nellems (D) 1,982 21.2%
Maygan Leco (D) 1,808 19.3%
Chad Bauer (R) 1,225 13.1%
Mike Stauffer (R) 1,192 12.7%
Sheila Miano (R) 1,077 11.5%
Reporting 55%

Cedar Creek Township Board

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Keith Amstutz (R) 2,584 31.6%
Taylor Pepple (R) 2,182 26.6%
Steven Jones (R) 2,051 25%
Robert Pfister (D) 1,371 16.7%
Reporting 55%

Lafayette Township Board

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Joe Hyndman (D) 515 21.7%
Jenna Madden (R) 626 26.4%
Jeffrey Ford (R) 631 26.6%
Samantha Stephenson (R) 596 25.2%
Reporting 55%

Maumee Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jeff Abbott (R) 403 73.7%
Richard Brzezinski (D) 144 26.3%
Reporting 55%

Perry Township Board

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Kevin Hunter (D) 3,581 28.4%
Jonathan Dewitt (R) 3,068 24.3%
John Hawkins (R) 3,050 24.2%
Ken Hendricks, Sr. (R) 2,902 23%
Reporting 55%

Springfield Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jim Smith (I) 385 50.3%
Lori Dewitt (R) 381 49.7%
Reporting 55%

St. Joe Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Matthew Rahn (D) 7,735 58.7%
Sarah Gnagy (R) 5,432 41.3%
Reporting 55%

St. Joe Township Board

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lori Black (D) 6,727 20.4%
Bri Andrews (D) 6,638 20.2%
Curtis Nash (D) 6,013 18.3%
Jason Hollinger (R) 4,587 13.9%
Gretchen Spires (R) 4,495 13.7%
Terry Burt (R) 4,436 13.5%
Reporting 55%

Washington Township Trustee – Allen County

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Cohen Wiwi (D) 3,937 55.3%
Susan Richards (R) 3,184 44.7%
Reporting 55%

Washington Township Board – Allen County

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Rachael Caldwell (D) 3,427 20.3%
Sean Lawson (D) 2,885 17.1%
Matt Morley (D) 2,868 17%
Brenda Heisler (R) 2,438 14.4%
Gwendolyn Sordelet (R) 2,335 13.8%
Anita Mather (R) 2,245 13.3%
Adam Neumeyer (L) 702 4.2%
Reporting 55%

Wayne Township Board – Allen County

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Anthony Henry (D) 8,850 30.6%
Brandon Blumenherst (D) 8,688 30%
Pat Turner (D) 8,232 28.4%
Kaleb McCague (R) 3,184 11%
Reporting 55%

Huntertown Town Council

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Tina McDonald (R) 1,226 15.5%
Michael Aker (R) 1,174 14.8%
Tony Ramey (R) 1,147 14.5%
Lee Bradley (R) 1,123 14.2%
Kyle Quandt (D) 1,114 14.1%
Andrew Roberts (D) 1,067 13.5%
Brandon Seifert (R) 1,073 13.5%
Reporting 55%

East Allen School Board, District 2E

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Joni Price (R) 2,558 72%
Beth Wood 996 28%
Reporting 55%

Fort Wayne Community School Board, At-Large

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lee Daly (I) 11,024 23.7%
Brandon Foster (I) 10,726 23.1%
Joe Jordan 8,708 18.7%
Noah Smith 7,089 15.2%
Giovanna Follo 6,343 13.6%
Matthew Crummey (O) 2,602 5.6%
Reporting 55%

Fort Wayne Community School Board, District 1

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Julia Hollingsworth 3,934 64.2%
Jeannette Jaquish (L) 2,191 35.8%
Reporting 55%

Judge of the Allen Superior Court Criminal No. 5

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Christina Gull 25,173 47.7%
Jesus Treviño 11,275 26%
Samuel Keirns 13,988 26.5%
Reporting 55%
Adams County (5 contests)

Jefferson Township Trustee – Adams County

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Robert Reef (D) 59 64.8%
David Masterson (R) 32 35.2%
Reporting 100%

Root Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Erica Dyer (D) 612 31.3%
Fred Kunkel (R) 1,344 68.7%
Reporting 100%

Washington Township Trustee – Adams County

Candidate / Choice Votes %
David Smith (D) 883 40%
Corey Affolder (R) 1,327 60%
Reporting 100%

South Adams School Board, District 1

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Landon Patterson (I) 840 39.7%
Benjamin Rediger (R) 1,274 60.3%
Reporting 100%

South Adams School Board, District 3

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Mitch Sprunger 909 35.2%
Adam Lehman (R) 1,676 64.8%
Reporting 100%
DeKalb County (13 contests)

DeKalb County Council, District 2

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Chris Refner (D) 0 0%
Darin Yarian (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

DeKalb County Council, District 3

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Bobby York (D) 0 0%
Brent Warfield (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Fairfield Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Dawn Yingling (D) 0 0%
Ann Stackhouse (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Jackson Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jon Lane (D) 0 0%
Zachary Gardenour (I) 0 0%
Lisa Wilson (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Keyser Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Leigh White (D) 0 0%
Mike Lilly (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Union Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Patrick O’Brien (D) 0 0%
Craig Bassett (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Butler Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jessica Carlson (D) 0 0%
Melissa Getts Missy (D) 0 0%
Matthew Cordes (R) 0 0%
Kipp Griffin (R) 0 0%
Gregory Weller (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Fairfield Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jason Buckmaster (R) 0 0%
Marvin Skelly (R) 0 0%
Rosanne Stafford (R) 0 0%
George Weicht (D) 0 0%
Kirby Hobbs (R) 0 0%
Debra King (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Jackson Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Beth Ault (D) 0 0%
Deborah Lane (D) 0 0%
Jeffrey Cook, Sr. (R) 0 0%
Jim Pfefferkorn (R) 0 0%
Larry Seiler (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Union Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jennifer Hathaway (D) 0 0%
Todd Bishop (R) 0 0%
Zachary Lightner (R) 0 0%
Amy Schweitzer (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Wilmington Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Kelly Sobol (D) 0 0%
David Capp (R) 0 0%
Leslie Nelson (R) 0 0%
Jeff Ridge (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

DeKalb Garrett/Keyser/Butler School Board, City

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Travis Gaar 0 0%
Brianne Haiflich 0 0%
Cherrie Wells 0 0%
Reporting 0%
Regional (1 contests)

Hamilton Town Council Member, District 1 (DeKalb, Steuben)

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Larry Bowers (D) 21 33.9%
Richard Long (R) 41 66.1%
Luke Ice 0 0%
Steven Kelham 0 0%
Reporting 0%
Huntington County (8 contests)

Huntington County Commissioner, District 1

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jodi Stouder (R) 6,827 63.3%
Olivia Eckert (D) 3,953 36.7%
Reporting 100%

Huntington County Council, District 1

Candidate / Choice Votes %
John Stoeckley (R) 1,906 66.6%
Megan Bonbrake (D) 957 33.4%
Reporting 100%

Huntington County Council, District 4

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Brian Warpup (R) 2,136 73%
Dave Holland (D) 790 27%
Reporting 100%

Huntington Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Brian Zuercher (D) 1,713 33.9%
Everett Carroll (R) 3,339 66.1%
Reporting 100%

Dallas Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jeanne Hastings (D) 0 0%
Kevin Close (R) 0 0%
Kyle Kitt (R) 0 0%
Eric Powell (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Huntington Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jessica Brown (D) 1,626 16.3%
Mark Shoffner (D) 1,290 12.9%
Tim Guy (R) 2,317 23.2%
Tammy Kline (R) 2,336 23.4%
Mike Perkins (R) 2,417 24.2%
Reporting: 0%

Salamonie Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Heather Holly (D) 0 0%
Adam Jones (R) 0 0%
Terry Miller (R) 0 0%
John Vickrey (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Huntington County Community School Board, District 3

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Carrie Miller (R) 559 37.5%
Ken Thompson (R) 614 41.2%
James Garwood (I) 316 21.2%
Reporting 100%
Jay County (7 contests)

Jay County Sheriff

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Watermellon Jim (D) 0 0%
Larry Newton, Jr. (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Jay County Council, District 4

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Greg Rittenhouse (D) 0 0%
Cindy Bracy (O) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Bearcreek Township Board Member

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Thomas Laux (D) 0 0%
Shelli Rigsbee (D) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Jefferson Township Board Member – Jay County

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Richard Nixon (D) 0 0%
Janet Confer (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Redkey Town Council Member, At-Large

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Bill Hall (D) 0 0%
Matthew Gore (I) 0 0%
Floyd Life (R) 0 0%
Jennifer Staver (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Jay School Board, District 2

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Desiree Brown 0 0%
Tom Crouch (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Jay School Board, District 3

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Donna Geesaman 0 0%
Kendra McLaughlin (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%
Steuben County (11 contests)

Steuben County Auditor

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Alexis Huntley (D) 3,340 32.1%
Kelli Johnson (R) 7,058 67.9%
Reporting 100%

Jamestown Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Amy Klingenberger (D) 0 0%
Angela Corcimiglia (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Pleasant Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Anita Sanborn (D) 0 0%
Lesli Hall (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Salem Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Diana Lebrun (D) 0 0%
Marcia Boots-Helmuth (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Fremont Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lori Karkosky (D) 0 0%
Jeremy Fugate (R) 0 0%
Robert Gannon (R) 0 0%
Jennifer Smith Sattison (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Pleasant Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Michael Miller (D) 0 0%
Amy Opliger (D) 0 0%
Patricia Smith-Cummings (D) 0 0%
Dareen McClelland (R) 0 0%
Raymond Meek (R) 0 0%
Rick Michael (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Salem Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Dawn Maugherman (D) 0 0%
Richard Garman (R) 0 0%
John Mettert (R) 0 0%
Norman Pfafman (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Fremont Town Council Member, At-Large

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lon Keyes (D) 0 0%
Marcia Black (R) 0 0%
Todd Johnson (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Prairie Heights School Board, Milford (LaGrange, Steuben)

Candidate / Choice Votes %
William Morr 454 33.5%
Steven Ceaglske (R) 228 16.8%
Jordan Henschen (R) 321 23.7%
Kenneth Sheets (R) 351 25.9%
Reporting 100%

Prairie Heights School Board, Millgrove (LaGrange, Steuben)

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jesslyn Senecal 500 36.2%
Harmonee McCrea (R) 881 63.8%
Reporting 100%
Wabash County (5 contests)

Wabash County Council, District 3

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Daniel Cornett (D) 353 51.8%
Sam Hann (R) 328 48.2%
Reporting 0%

Wabash County Council, District 4

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Tammari Ingalls (D) 477 25.7%
Kyle Bowman (R) 1,378 74.3%
Reporting 0%

Noble Township Trustee, Wabash County

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Krystal Shelburne (D) 664 38.5%
Lori Harnish (R) 1,062 61.5%
Reporting 0%

Waltz Township Trustee, Wabash County

Candidate / Choice Votes %
John Hargenrader (D) 63 24%
Tabitha Cline (R) 199 76%
Reporting 0%

Noble Township Board Member, Wabash County

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Tom DeArmond (D) 0 0%
Alexandra Guy (D) 456 11.8%
Kaden Vogel (D) 525 13.5%
Pamela Hawkins (R) 740 19.1%
Steve Kirtlan (R) 895 23.1%
Kyle Merrick (R) 742 19.1%
Michael Barnett (D) 518 13.4%
Reporting: 0%
Wells County (3 contests)

Norwell School Board, At-Large

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Steve Garza (R) 0 0%
Angela Topp (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Bluffton-Harrison MSD School Board, At-Large

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Ryan Schisler 0 0%
Julie Thompson (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Rockcreek Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lindsay Burnau (R) 0 0%
John Legge (R) 0 0%
Dylan McIntosh (D) 0 0%
Kerry Roberts (R) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%
Whitley County (8 contests)

Whitley County Commissioner, District 2

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Rob Schuman (R) 7,170 69.1%
Tena Woenker (D) 3,212 30.9%
Reporting 0%

Whitley County Council, District 2

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Damien Stafford (R) 1,762 61.5%
Stephanie Pierce (D) 1,102 38.5%
Reporting 0%

Smith Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Marcus Gatton (R) 1,319 82.1%
PT Schram (L) 288 17.9%
Reporting 0%

Cleveland Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lynn Duggins (R) 426 28%
Jen Krider (R) 346 22.7%
Chris Trier (R) 434 28.5%
Robin Lancaster (I) 318 20.9%
Reporting: 0%

Smith Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Robert Allman (R) 903 28.3%
Robert Lahr (R) 813 25.5%
Kathy Shively (R) 1,042 32.7%
Philip Eyermann (D) 428 13.4%
Reporting: 0%

Whitley County Consolidated Schools, Columbia City

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Katherine Method (R) 2,674 25%
Chris Miller (R) 3,224 30.1%
Stephanie Wilson (R) 2,092 19.5%
Bryan Smethers (I) 2,716 25.4%
Reporting: 0%

Smith-Green Community Schools, At-Large (Whitley, Noble)

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
David Schafer (R) 806 32.1%
Kassie Taksey (R) 912 36.3%
Marcus Elam (I) 796 31.7%
Reporting: 0%

Smith-Green Community Schools Referendum (Whitley, Noble)

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Yes 907 52.3%
No 828 47.7%
Reporting: 0%
Noble County (10 contests)

Central Noble School Board Member, At-Large

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Bernie Lawson (R) 0 0%
Andrew McGill (R) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Central Noble School Board Member, Albion Township

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Lisa Anglin 0 0%
Dalton Jellison 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Noble Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Zachary Adams (R) 0 0%
Marla Berkes (R) 0 0%
Kenna Gray (R) 0 0%
Robb Owen (D) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Orange Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Shawn Wilson (R) 0 0%
George Wolfe (I) 0 0%
Reporting 0%

Orange Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
John Edwards (R) 0 0%
Allen Rhea (R) 0 0%
Cara Sisson (R) 0 0%
Lisa Daniel (D) 0 0%
Steven Sorg (D) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Wolcottville Town Council Member, At-Large

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Madaline Hart (R) 0 0%
Jerry Raber (R) 0 0%
Jeffrey Sorg (D) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Lakeland School Board Member, District 1

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Charles Park (R) 0 0%
Kari Cossairt 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Wayne Township Board Member – Noble County

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Jim Dazey (R) 0 0%
Heidi Speelman (R) 0 0%
David Vanderkaay (R) 0 0%
Leah Watson (D) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Swan Township Board Member

Reporting 0%
Candidate / Choice Votes %
Matt Foster (R) 0 0%
Daniel Holbrook (R) 0 0%
Marilyn Miars (D) 0 0%
Michael Wilber (D) 0 0%
Reporting: 0%

Albion Township Trustee

Candidate / Choice Votes %
Donald Shultz (R) 0 0%
Lori Gagen (D) 0 0%
Reporting 0%
Election information source: 21Alive News Election Results (rechecked Nov. 3, 2026, at 8:48 p.m. ET). Results updated from the 21Alive snapshot showing 55% reporting in Allen County; several other local contests show 100% reporting. Contests with zero-vote source entries were not used to overwrite previously displayed nonzero results. Results are unofficial until certified by the appropriate election authority. This page is a static results display, not an automatically updating feed.

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2 comments

Mat November 3, 2026 at 7:36 pm

How do you have national numbers with no local numbers available?

Reply
Josh Williams November 3, 2026 at 7:52 pm

Most of all of these are early votes that have been counted now that polls are closed.

Reply

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