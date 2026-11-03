WOWO News • Talk
2026 Election Results
Northeast Indiana and statewide election coverage
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS • RECHECKED 8:48 P.M. ET
Election Night 2026 — Tuesday, November 3
Federal & Key Statewide Races
Priority results are listed first. Candidate vote totals appear where they are included in the 21Alive Indiana results feed.
U.S. Senate – Michigan
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Abdul El-Sayed (D)
|0
|0%
|Mike Rogers (R)
|0
|0%
|Douglas P. Marsh (G)
|0
|0%
|Lydia Christensen (L)
|0
|0%
|Walter P. Kristy (Natural Law)
|0
|0%
|Timothy Long (U.S. Taxpayers)
|0
|0%
U.S. Senate – Ohio
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Sherrod Brown (D)
|0
|0%
|Jon Husted (R)
|0
|0%
|William B. Redpath (L)
|0
|0%
|Greg Levy (Other)
|0
|0%
U.S. House – District 2
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Rudy Yakym (R)
|39,995
|61.1%
|Jamee Decio (D)
|23,711
|36.2%
|William Eric Henry (L)
|1,716
|2.6%
U.S. House – District 3
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Kelly Thompson (D)
|69,349
|45.4%
|Marlin A. Stutzman (R)
|83,263
|54.6%
Michigan Governor
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jocelyn Benson (D)
|0
|0%
|John James (R)
|0
|0%
|Douglas Campbell (G)
|0
|0%
|Anthony Hudson (L)
|0
|0%
|Donna Brandenburg (U.S. Taxpayers)
|0
|0%
Ohio Governor
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Amy Acton (D)
|0
|0%
|Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
|0
|0%
|Don Kissick (L)
|0
|0%
Statewide (5 contests)
Indiana Public Question 1 – Bail Reform
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|529,239
|59.9%
|No
|353,570
|40.1%
Indiana Public Question 2 – Judicial Residency
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|559,422
|63.3%
|No
|324,962
|36.7%
Indiana Secretary of State
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Beau Bayh (D)
|480,486
|48.9%
|Max Engling (R)
|448,493
|45.6%
|Greg Ballard (O)
|35,725
|3.6%
|Lauri A. Shillings (L)
|18,578
|1.9%
Indiana Auditor
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jessica Bailey (D)
|447,223
|46.4%
|Elise Nieshalla (R)
|489,086
|50.7%
|John Schick (L)
|27,673
|2.9%
Indiana Treasurer
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Daniel Elliott (R)
|509,073
|54.9%
|Coumba Kebe (D)
|418,174
|45.1%
Northeast Indiana (16 contests)
Allen County Casino Referendum
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|No
|41,436
|59.7%
|Yes
|27,946
|40.3%
DeKalb County Casino Referendum
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|4,043
|35.4%
|No
|7,374
|64.6%
Steuben County Casino Referendum
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|4,394
|41.3%
|No
|6,234
|58.7%
State House – District 33
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|John Prescott (R)
|9,972
|57.9%
|John E. Bartlett (D)
|7,257
|42.1%
State House – District 50
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lorissa C. Sweet (R)
|11,182
|66.7%
|Pepper Snyder (D)
|5,594
|33.3%
State House – District 51
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Tony Isa (R)
|10,010
|67.5%
|Judy Rowe (D)
|4,822
|32.5%
State House – District 52
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Ben Smaltz (R)
|9,091
|66.1%
|Joseph Trost (D)
|4,653
|33.9%
State House – District 79
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Matthew S. Lehman (R)
|12,859
|73.9%
|Ian G. Richardson (D)
|4,546
|26.1%
State House – District 81
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Sharon L. Wight (D)
|6,185
|54.7%
|Martin Carbaugh (R)
|5,126
|45.3%
State House – District 83
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Wesley Haffenden (D)
|7,334
|49.1%
|Christopher Judy (R)
|7,603
|50.9%
State House – District 84
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Misti Meehan (D)
|6,068
|59.5%
|Bob Morris (R)
|4,138
|40.5%
State House – District 85
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Dave Heine (R)
|7,971
|62.3%
|Mark Wehrle (D)
|4,828
|37.7%
State Senate – District 14
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Blaine Sefton (D)
|10,262
|45.3%
|Tyler Johnson (R)
|12,396
|54.7%
State Senate – District 15
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Julie McGill (D)
|12,715
|59.4%
|Liz Brown (R)
|8,678
|40.6%
State Senate – District 17
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Chris Parker (R)
|14,464
|61.6%
|Cynthia M. Wehr (D)
|8,999
|38.4%
State Senate – District 19
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Blake Fiechter (R)
|18,811
|61.9%
|Timothy C. Murphy (D)
|11,569
|38.1%
Allen County (28 contests)
Allen Circuit Court Clerk
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Keri Roby (D)
|39,831
|57.1%
|Toshua Manuel (R)
|29,884
|42.9%
Allen County Auditor
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Nikole Gillum (D)
|39,198
|55.9%
|Jacquelynn Scheuman (R)
|30,905
|44.1%
Allen County Recorder
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Cheyenne Stoppenhagen (D)
|38,571
|56.4%
|Nicole Keesling (R)
|29,790
|43.6%
Allen County Commissioner, District 2
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Kate Conner (D)
|40,493
|63.5%
|Ozzie Mitson (R)
|23,284
|36.5%
Allen County Commissioner, District 3
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jorge Fernandez (D)
|39,338
|56.2%
|Paul Moss (R)
|30,672
|43.8%
Allen County Council, District 1
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Melissa Fisher (D)
|8,732
|66.1%
|Mike Clendenen (R)
|4,480
|33.9%
Allen County Council, District 3
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Stacey Freeman (D)
|9,943
|53.9%
|Eric Tippmann (R)
|8,501
|46.1%
Allen County Council, District 4
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lee Castillo (D)
|11,768
|60.3%
|Don Wyss (R)
|7,756
|39.7%
Aboite Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Bob Behr (D)
|5,442
|53.8%
|Kim Mills (R)
|4,680
|46.2%
Aboite Township Board
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Emily Duff (D)
|4,793
|19.1%
|Paula Neuman (D)
|4,627
|18.5%
|Lora Friedrich (D)
|4,519
|18%
|Luke Fries (R)
|3,875
|15.5%
|Joshua Nix (R)
|3,630
|14.5%
|Jamee Lock (R)
|3,616
|14.4%
Adams Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Denita Washington (D)
|2,665
|65.9%
|Ivan Almodovar (R)
|1,381
|34.1%
Adams Township Board
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Dawn Moore (D)
|2,072
|22.1%
|Paulette Nellems (D)
|1,982
|21.2%
|Maygan Leco (D)
|1,808
|19.3%
|Chad Bauer (R)
|1,225
|13.1%
|Mike Stauffer (R)
|1,192
|12.7%
|Sheila Miano (R)
|1,077
|11.5%
Cedar Creek Township Board
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Keith Amstutz (R)
|2,584
|31.6%
|Taylor Pepple (R)
|2,182
|26.6%
|Steven Jones (R)
|2,051
|25%
|Robert Pfister (D)
|1,371
|16.7%
Lafayette Township Board
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Joe Hyndman (D)
|515
|21.7%
|Jenna Madden (R)
|626
|26.4%
|Jeffrey Ford (R)
|631
|26.6%
|Samantha Stephenson (R)
|596
|25.2%
Maumee Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jeff Abbott (R)
|403
|73.7%
|Richard Brzezinski (D)
|144
|26.3%
Perry Township Board
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Kevin Hunter (D)
|3,581
|28.4%
|Jonathan Dewitt (R)
|3,068
|24.3%
|John Hawkins (R)
|3,050
|24.2%
|Ken Hendricks, Sr. (R)
|2,902
|23%
Springfield Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jim Smith (I)
|385
|50.3%
|Lori Dewitt (R)
|381
|49.7%
St. Joe Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Matthew Rahn (D)
|7,735
|58.7%
|Sarah Gnagy (R)
|5,432
|41.3%
St. Joe Township Board
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lori Black (D)
|6,727
|20.4%
|Bri Andrews (D)
|6,638
|20.2%
|Curtis Nash (D)
|6,013
|18.3%
|Jason Hollinger (R)
|4,587
|13.9%
|Gretchen Spires (R)
|4,495
|13.7%
|Terry Burt (R)
|4,436
|13.5%
Washington Township Trustee – Allen County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Cohen Wiwi (D)
|3,937
|55.3%
|Susan Richards (R)
|3,184
|44.7%
Washington Township Board – Allen County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Rachael Caldwell (D)
|3,427
|20.3%
|Sean Lawson (D)
|2,885
|17.1%
|Matt Morley (D)
|2,868
|17%
|Brenda Heisler (R)
|2,438
|14.4%
|Gwendolyn Sordelet (R)
|2,335
|13.8%
|Anita Mather (R)
|2,245
|13.3%
|Adam Neumeyer (L)
|702
|4.2%
Wayne Township Board – Allen County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Anthony Henry (D)
|8,850
|30.6%
|Brandon Blumenherst (D)
|8,688
|30%
|Pat Turner (D)
|8,232
|28.4%
|Kaleb McCague (R)
|3,184
|11%
Huntertown Town Council
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Tina McDonald (R)
|1,226
|15.5%
|Michael Aker (R)
|1,174
|14.8%
|Tony Ramey (R)
|1,147
|14.5%
|Lee Bradley (R)
|1,123
|14.2%
|Kyle Quandt (D)
|1,114
|14.1%
|Andrew Roberts (D)
|1,067
|13.5%
|Brandon Seifert (R)
|1,073
|13.5%
East Allen School Board, District 2E
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Joni Price (R)
|2,558
|72%
|Beth Wood
|996
|28%
Fort Wayne Community School Board, At-Large
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lee Daly (I)
|11,024
|23.7%
|Brandon Foster (I)
|10,726
|23.1%
|Joe Jordan
|8,708
|18.7%
|Noah Smith
|7,089
|15.2%
|Giovanna Follo
|6,343
|13.6%
|Matthew Crummey (O)
|2,602
|5.6%
Fort Wayne Community School Board, District 1
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Julia Hollingsworth
|3,934
|64.2%
|Jeannette Jaquish (L)
|2,191
|35.8%
Judge of the Allen Superior Court Criminal No. 5
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Christina Gull
|25,173
|47.7%
|Jesus Treviño
|11,275
|26%
|Samuel Keirns
|13,988
|26.5%
Adams County (5 contests)
Jefferson Township Trustee – Adams County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Robert Reef (D)
|59
|64.8%
|David Masterson (R)
|32
|35.2%
Root Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Erica Dyer (D)
|612
|31.3%
|Fred Kunkel (R)
|1,344
|68.7%
Washington Township Trustee – Adams County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|David Smith (D)
|883
|40%
|Corey Affolder (R)
|1,327
|60%
South Adams School Board, District 1
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Landon Patterson (I)
|840
|39.7%
|Benjamin Rediger (R)
|1,274
|60.3%
South Adams School Board, District 3
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Mitch Sprunger
|909
|35.2%
|Adam Lehman (R)
|1,676
|64.8%
DeKalb County (13 contests)
DeKalb County Council, District 2
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Chris Refner (D)
|0
|0%
|Darin Yarian (R)
|0
|0%
DeKalb County Council, District 3
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Bobby York (D)
|0
|0%
|Brent Warfield (R)
|0
|0%
Fairfield Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Dawn Yingling (D)
|0
|0%
|Ann Stackhouse (R)
|0
|0%
Jackson Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jon Lane (D)
|0
|0%
|Zachary Gardenour (I)
|0
|0%
|Lisa Wilson (R)
|0
|0%
Keyser Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Leigh White (D)
|0
|0%
|Mike Lilly (R)
|0
|0%
Union Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Patrick O’Brien (D)
|0
|0%
|Craig Bassett (R)
|0
|0%
Butler Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jessica Carlson (D)
|0
|0%
|Melissa Getts Missy (D)
|0
|0%
|Matthew Cordes (R)
|0
|0%
|Kipp Griffin (R)
|0
|0%
|Gregory Weller (R)
|0
|0%
Fairfield Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jason Buckmaster (R)
|0
|0%
|Marvin Skelly (R)
|0
|0%
|Rosanne Stafford (R)
|0
|0%
|George Weicht (D)
|0
|0%
|Kirby Hobbs (R)
|0
|0%
|Debra King (R)
|0
|0%
Jackson Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Beth Ault (D)
|0
|0%
|Deborah Lane (D)
|0
|0%
|Jeffrey Cook, Sr. (R)
|0
|0%
|Jim Pfefferkorn (R)
|0
|0%
|Larry Seiler (R)
|0
|0%
Union Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jennifer Hathaway (D)
|0
|0%
|Todd Bishop (R)
|0
|0%
|Zachary Lightner (R)
|0
|0%
|Amy Schweitzer (R)
|0
|0%
Wilmington Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Kelly Sobol (D)
|0
|0%
|David Capp (R)
|0
|0%
|Leslie Nelson (R)
|0
|0%
|Jeff Ridge (R)
|0
|0%
DeKalb Garrett/Keyser/Butler School Board, City
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Travis Gaar
|0
|0%
|Brianne Haiflich
|0
|0%
|Cherrie Wells
|0
|0%
Regional (1 contests)
Hamilton Town Council Member, District 1 (DeKalb, Steuben)
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Larry Bowers (D)
|21
|33.9%
|Richard Long (R)
|41
|66.1%
|Luke Ice
|0
|0%
|Steven Kelham
|0
|0%
Huntington County (8 contests)
Huntington County Commissioner, District 1
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jodi Stouder (R)
|6,827
|63.3%
|Olivia Eckert (D)
|3,953
|36.7%
Huntington County Council, District 1
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|John Stoeckley (R)
|1,906
|66.6%
|Megan Bonbrake (D)
|957
|33.4%
Huntington County Council, District 4
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Brian Warpup (R)
|2,136
|73%
|Dave Holland (D)
|790
|27%
Huntington Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Brian Zuercher (D)
|1,713
|33.9%
|Everett Carroll (R)
|3,339
|66.1%
Dallas Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jeanne Hastings (D)
|0
|0%
|Kevin Close (R)
|0
|0%
|Kyle Kitt (R)
|0
|0%
|Eric Powell (R)
|0
|0%
Huntington Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jessica Brown (D)
|1,626
|16.3%
|Mark Shoffner (D)
|1,290
|12.9%
|Tim Guy (R)
|2,317
|23.2%
|Tammy Kline (R)
|2,336
|23.4%
|Mike Perkins (R)
|2,417
|24.2%
Salamonie Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Heather Holly (D)
|0
|0%
|Adam Jones (R)
|0
|0%
|Terry Miller (R)
|0
|0%
|John Vickrey (R)
|0
|0%
Huntington County Community School Board, District 3
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Carrie Miller (R)
|559
|37.5%
|Ken Thompson (R)
|614
|41.2%
|James Garwood (I)
|316
|21.2%
Jay County (7 contests)
Jay County Sheriff
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Watermellon Jim (D)
|0
|0%
|Larry Newton, Jr. (R)
|0
|0%
Jay County Council, District 4
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Greg Rittenhouse (D)
|0
|0%
|Cindy Bracy (O)
|0
|0%
Bearcreek Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Thomas Laux (D)
|0
|0%
|Shelli Rigsbee (D)
|0
|0%
Jefferson Township Board Member – Jay County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Richard Nixon (D)
|0
|0%
|Janet Confer (R)
|0
|0%
Redkey Town Council Member, At-Large
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Bill Hall (D)
|0
|0%
|Matthew Gore (I)
|0
|0%
|Floyd Life (R)
|0
|0%
|Jennifer Staver (R)
|0
|0%
Jay School Board, District 2
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Desiree Brown
|0
|0%
|Tom Crouch (R)
|0
|0%
Jay School Board, District 3
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Donna Geesaman
|0
|0%
|Kendra McLaughlin (R)
|0
|0%
Steuben County (11 contests)
Steuben County Auditor
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Alexis Huntley (D)
|3,340
|32.1%
|Kelli Johnson (R)
|7,058
|67.9%
Jamestown Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Amy Klingenberger (D)
|0
|0%
|Angela Corcimiglia (R)
|0
|0%
Pleasant Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Anita Sanborn (D)
|0
|0%
|Lesli Hall (R)
|0
|0%
Salem Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Diana Lebrun (D)
|0
|0%
|Marcia Boots-Helmuth (R)
|0
|0%
Fremont Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lori Karkosky (D)
|0
|0%
|Jeremy Fugate (R)
|0
|0%
|Robert Gannon (R)
|0
|0%
|Jennifer Smith Sattison (R)
|0
|0%
Pleasant Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Michael Miller (D)
|0
|0%
|Amy Opliger (D)
|0
|0%
|Patricia Smith-Cummings (D)
|0
|0%
|Dareen McClelland (R)
|0
|0%
|Raymond Meek (R)
|0
|0%
|Rick Michael (R)
|0
|0%
Salem Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Dawn Maugherman (D)
|0
|0%
|Richard Garman (R)
|0
|0%
|John Mettert (R)
|0
|0%
|Norman Pfafman (R)
|0
|0%
Fremont Town Council Member, At-Large
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lon Keyes (D)
|0
|0%
|Marcia Black (R)
|0
|0%
|Todd Johnson (R)
|0
|0%
Prairie Heights School Board, Milford (LaGrange, Steuben)
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|William Morr
|454
|33.5%
|Steven Ceaglske (R)
|228
|16.8%
|Jordan Henschen (R)
|321
|23.7%
|Kenneth Sheets (R)
|351
|25.9%
Prairie Heights School Board, Millgrove (LaGrange, Steuben)
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jesslyn Senecal
|500
|36.2%
|Harmonee McCrea (R)
|881
|63.8%
Wabash County (5 contests)
Wabash County Council, District 3
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Daniel Cornett (D)
|353
|51.8%
|Sam Hann (R)
|328
|48.2%
Wabash County Council, District 4
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Tammari Ingalls (D)
|477
|25.7%
|Kyle Bowman (R)
|1,378
|74.3%
Noble Township Trustee, Wabash County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Krystal Shelburne (D)
|664
|38.5%
|Lori Harnish (R)
|1,062
|61.5%
Waltz Township Trustee, Wabash County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|John Hargenrader (D)
|63
|24%
|Tabitha Cline (R)
|199
|76%
Noble Township Board Member, Wabash County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Tom DeArmond (D)
|0
|0%
|Alexandra Guy (D)
|456
|11.8%
|Kaden Vogel (D)
|525
|13.5%
|Pamela Hawkins (R)
|740
|19.1%
|Steve Kirtlan (R)
|895
|23.1%
|Kyle Merrick (R)
|742
|19.1%
|Michael Barnett (D)
|518
|13.4%
Wells County (3 contests)
Norwell School Board, At-Large
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Steve Garza (R)
|0
|0%
|Angela Topp (R)
|0
|0%
Bluffton-Harrison MSD School Board, At-Large
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Ryan Schisler
|0
|0%
|Julie Thompson (R)
|0
|0%
Rockcreek Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lindsay Burnau (R)
|0
|0%
|John Legge (R)
|0
|0%
|Dylan McIntosh (D)
|0
|0%
|Kerry Roberts (R)
|0
|0%
Whitley County (8 contests)
Whitley County Commissioner, District 2
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Rob Schuman (R)
|7,170
|69.1%
|Tena Woenker (D)
|3,212
|30.9%
Whitley County Council, District 2
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Damien Stafford (R)
|1,762
|61.5%
|Stephanie Pierce (D)
|1,102
|38.5%
Smith Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Marcus Gatton (R)
|1,319
|82.1%
|PT Schram (L)
|288
|17.9%
Cleveland Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lynn Duggins (R)
|426
|28%
|Jen Krider (R)
|346
|22.7%
|Chris Trier (R)
|434
|28.5%
|Robin Lancaster (I)
|318
|20.9%
Smith Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Robert Allman (R)
|903
|28.3%
|Robert Lahr (R)
|813
|25.5%
|Kathy Shively (R)
|1,042
|32.7%
|Philip Eyermann (D)
|428
|13.4%
Whitley County Consolidated Schools, Columbia City
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Katherine Method (R)
|2,674
|25%
|Chris Miller (R)
|3,224
|30.1%
|Stephanie Wilson (R)
|2,092
|19.5%
|Bryan Smethers (I)
|2,716
|25.4%
Smith-Green Community Schools, At-Large (Whitley, Noble)
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|David Schafer (R)
|806
|32.1%
|Kassie Taksey (R)
|912
|36.3%
|Marcus Elam (I)
|796
|31.7%
Smith-Green Community Schools Referendum (Whitley, Noble)
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|907
|52.3%
|No
|828
|47.7%
Noble County (10 contests)
Central Noble School Board Member, At-Large
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Bernie Lawson (R)
|0
|0%
|Andrew McGill (R)
|0
|0%
Central Noble School Board Member, Albion Township
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Lisa Anglin
|0
|0%
|Dalton Jellison
|0
|0%
Noble Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Zachary Adams (R)
|0
|0%
|Marla Berkes (R)
|0
|0%
|Kenna Gray (R)
|0
|0%
|Robb Owen (D)
|0
|0%
Orange Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Shawn Wilson (R)
|0
|0%
|George Wolfe (I)
|0
|0%
Orange Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|John Edwards (R)
|0
|0%
|Allen Rhea (R)
|0
|0%
|Cara Sisson (R)
|0
|0%
|Lisa Daniel (D)
|0
|0%
|Steven Sorg (D)
|0
|0%
Wolcottville Town Council Member, At-Large
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Madaline Hart (R)
|0
|0%
|Jerry Raber (R)
|0
|0%
|Jeffrey Sorg (D)
|0
|0%
Lakeland School Board Member, District 1
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Charles Park (R)
|0
|0%
|Kari Cossairt
|0
|0%
Wayne Township Board Member – Noble County
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Jim Dazey (R)
|0
|0%
|Heidi Speelman (R)
|0
|0%
|David Vanderkaay (R)
|0
|0%
|Leah Watson (D)
|0
|0%
Swan Township Board Member
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Matt Foster (R)
|0
|0%
|Daniel Holbrook (R)
|0
|0%
|Marilyn Miars (D)
|0
|0%
|Michael Wilber (D)
|0
|0%
Albion Township Trustee
|Candidate / Choice
|Votes
|%
|Donald Shultz (R)
|0
|0%
|Lori Gagen (D)
|0
|0%
Election information source: 21Alive News Election Results (rechecked Nov. 3, 2026, at 8:48 p.m. ET). Results updated from the 21Alive snapshot showing 55% reporting in Allen County; several other local contests show 100% reporting. Contests with zero-vote source entries were not used to overwrite previously displayed nonzero results. Results are unofficial until certified by the appropriate election authority. This page is a static results display, not an automatically updating feed.
2 comments
How do you have national numbers with no local numbers available?
Most of all of these are early votes that have been counted now that polls are closed.