Nearly 11 Million Americans May Have Diabetes Without Knowing It

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOWO) — Nearly 11 million Americans may be living with diabetes without knowing it, putting them at risk for serious complications before they ever receive a diagnosis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 40 million people in the United States have diabetes, with roughly 11 million cases undiagnosed. Diabetes is the nation’s seventh-leading cause of death and the leading cause of kidney disease.

Doctors warn that the disease can cause long-term damage, including heart disease, heart attacks, advanced kidney disease, vision problems and amputations.

The problem is especially pronounced in the South, where several states fall within what’s commonly called the “diabetes belt,” a region with higher rates of the disease.

North Carolina alone has approximately one million residents living with diabetes, according to Dr. Adam Spitz, an endocrinologist with Novant Health. Spitz estimates another 250,000 people in the state have the disease but have not been diagnosed.

He told InvestigateTV that undiagnosed patients can begin developing serious complications without realizing they have diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes develops when the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot use insulin effectively. Obesity is a major risk factor, although family history and genetics can also contribute.

Andrew Tucker, who lives with Type 2 diabetes, told InvestigateTV he was diagnosed about 15 years ago at age 35. At the time, he weighed approximately 250 pounds and was juggling graduate school, long work hours and an unhealthy diet.

Tucker changed his eating habits, began exercising and lost more than 30 pounds. But the disease did not go away.

He also learned that diabetes ran in his family. His father and grandfather both had the condition.

Tucker said managing diabetes remains a constant responsibility, requiring him to monitor his food, activity and blood sugar throughout the day.

He now bikes, stays active and uses a continuous glucose monitor to track his blood sugar in real time. During a recent medical appointment, his doctor told him his average blood sugar had improved to 129.

Millions more have prediabetes

The potential pool of people at risk is even larger.

Spitz estimates approximately three million North Carolina residents have prediabetes. That means their blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to meet the threshold for a diabetes diagnosis.

Doctors say those individuals have an opportunity to reduce their risk through sustained lifestyle changes, including healthier eating habits, regular physical activity and weight management.

But maintaining those changes can be difficult, particularly for people in rural and underserved communities.

Spitz said limited access to health care and a lack of education about healthy lifestyles can make prevention and early diagnosis more challenging.

Newer medications, including GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, have helped some patients manage diabetes and weight. However, doctors say access to treatment remains an obstacle for many Americans.

Warning signs can be easy to overlook

Common symptoms of diabetes include:

Excessive thirst.

Extreme or persistent fatigue.

Frequent urination.

People experiencing those symptoms should consult a health care provider about testing. Some people with Type 2 diabetes may have few noticeable symptoms, making routine medical care and screening important.

The CDC’s estimate of nearly 11 million undiagnosed cases underscores the scale of the problem: millions of Americans could be experiencing damage from a disease they don’t yet know they have.