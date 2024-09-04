Judge blocks Delphi defense’s ritual sacrifice theory

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The defense team representing Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen have been dealt a significant blow just over a month before trial.

In a court ruling Wednesday, Special Judge Fran Gull granted Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland’s Motion in Limine.

That motion requested the prohibition of several topics in opening statements, presentation of evidence, or closing arguments including theories of Odinism, third-party suspects, cell phone tracking/geofencing data, previous investigations by Todd Click of Rushville Police, references to bad acts of any witnesses that plan to testify, references to PowerPoints provided by the State involving investigations into previous potential suspects, and more.

However, Gull’s ruling does leave a tiny opening for attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi: “The court will allow that evidence to support an offer of proof at the trial if one is made by the Counsel.”

Odinism and third-party suspect theories have swallowed Delphi headlines since they were first introduced by Allen’s defense in the first Franks motion in September of last year.

Allen’s lawyers have repeatedly claimed, through witness testimony, that other men from the Delphi area who practice the human ritual aspects of Odinism killed Abigail Williams and Liberty German in February of 2017.

Jury selection is set to begin in Allen County on Monday, October 14th. The trial proper will then take place in Carroll County through November 15th.