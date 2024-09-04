Leaders celebrate completion of Liberty Mills Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne leaders celebrated the completion of the Liberty Mills Trail project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The new 10-foot-wide trail spans three-quarters of a mile from Middle Grove Road to the intersection of Falls Drive and Coventry Lane. The path connects southwest Fort Wayne trail users to several neighborhoods, business and churches, including the Village at Coventry.

Construction for the project, which represents a nearly $1.5 million investment that was funded through local tax dollars and a federal grant, began early last year.

The trail now connects to almost 18 miles of existing trails in Aboite Township.