Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana Named 2023 WOWO Penny Pitch Recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The recipient of the 2023 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign has been named. Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana has for many years been a powerful resource for many in both classroom education, but also as a way to help prepare kids for the workforce later on in life.

This year’s WOWO Penny Pitch campaign will be utilized to help raise money for the Junior Achievement JobSpark program which aims to connects thousands of area students to businesses and organizations in northern Indiana to “spark” their interest in careers and get them excited for their future.

Ahead of the Penny Pitch campaign, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana will host a two-day interactive JA JobSpark Career Expo on November 7th and 8th for 8th grade students in northeast Indiana to take part in fun, interactive activities in various career clusters, explore new opportunities, and cultivate their interests in regional careers. A visual career fair for JobSpark is planned for next March as well.

The funds raised from the 2023 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign will go towards helping support the increased costs associated with the events.

The 2023 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign begins with Christmas on Broadway on Friday, November 17th along with the Bob Chase Memorial Komets Hockey Game on November 23rd, followed up with the annual Penny Pitch gas pump set tentatively for Friday, December 1st and two-day Penny Pitch Radiothon to take center stage on Thursday & Friday, December 7th & 8th.

More information about Junior Achievement of Northeast Indiana JobSpark Program can be found here.