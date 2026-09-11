Kosciusko County votes to pause funding for Flock license plate readers

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Kosciusko County leaders voted Thursday to pause funding for a contract with Flock license plate readers following more than three hours of discussion.

According to 21Alive, dozens of residents attended the meeting at the Kosciusko County Courthouse as the county council considered whether to continue funding 30 Flock cameras.

The courthouse meeting room reached capacity before the meeting began, preventing some residents from initially entering. Those who remained outside were eventually allowed into the meeting.

A Flock representative spoke in support of the technology, calling it a valuable tool for law enforcement.

Some residents voiced concerns about privacy and what they described as the potential for a surveillance state.

The vote comes as other communities in northeast Indiana reconsider their contracts with Flock. Fort Wayne and Noble County have both stopped their contracts with the company in recent weeks following public opposition.

After more than three hours of discussion Thursday, the Kosciusko County Council voted to pause funding for the county’s Flock license plate readers.