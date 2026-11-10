Kosciusko REMC opens applications for 2027 youth programs and scholarships

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Kosciusko REMC is now accepting applications for its 2027 youth programs and scholarships, offering students opportunities to earn financial awards, attend summer camps and participate in educational trips.

The electric cooperative is offering five programs for students of different ages through its partnership with Indiana Electric Cooperatives.

The Wired to Create Student Art Contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants can win up to $300 and have their artwork featured in Indiana Connection magazine. Submissions are due March 5, 2027.

KREMC is also offering ten $350 scholarships to students involved in 4-H who live within the cooperative’s service territory. The money can be used toward expenses for 4-H projects. Applications are due April 2.

For younger students, Camp Kilowatt will provide an all-expenses-paid summer camp experience for sixth graders entering seventh grade. The camp will take place July 7 through 10 at Happy Hollow Children’s Camp in Nashville, Indiana. Activities include swimming, kayaking, horseback riding and lessons about electrical safety and energy. Applications are due April 30.

High school students entering their senior year can apply for the Washington, D.C. Youth Tour, scheduled for June 16 through 23. The all-expenses-paid trip includes visits to historic landmarks, museums and meetings with Indiana’s congressional delegation. Applications must be submitted by February 19.

Another opportunity, Page Day, will take place January 26 at the Indiana Statehouse. High school students will learn about the legislative process, participate in a mock bill activity and meet with state lawmakers. Participants must provide their own transportation, and applications are due January 8.

“We believe the future of our community and cooperative rests with our youth, and we are committed to investing in them by providing these opportunities to learn about electrical safety, energy, the electric cooperative model, and leadership,” said KREMC President and CEO Tim Landrigan.

Students and families interested in applying can visit kremc.com/community/youth-programs for more information.

Additional questions can be directed to Laura Seney at (574) 269-0354 or lseney@kremc.com.