June 18, 2025
Local News

Local Candy Bar Scam

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WOWO) — What started with the ring of a doorbell – ended with an alert from his bank after a Fort Wayne Man tells 21-Alive that a 10-dollar purchase of fundraising candy bars turned into a 12-hundred dollar charge.

The victim said a young man stopped with a grocery basket filled with candy bars – saying he was doing a special fundraiser for education.

He said that they could accept cash donations, but that the chocolate could only be purchased with a credit or debit card.

The victim agreed to buy 10 dollars worth, but 10 minutes later, received the fraud alert on his phone.

He made a call to the bank who stopped the payment immediately.

Others in the area are reporting a similar experience with the same man.

Related posts

More than 103 million Americans expected to travel this holiday

Saige Driver

Pair of Fort Wayne attorneys seek Appeals Court seat

Darrin Wright

Job Fair at IPFW This Friday

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.