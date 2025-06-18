Local Candy Bar Scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WOWO) — What started with the ring of a doorbell – ended with an alert from his bank after a Fort Wayne Man tells 21-Alive that a 10-dollar purchase of fundraising candy bars turned into a 12-hundred dollar charge.

The victim said a young man stopped with a grocery basket filled with candy bars – saying he was doing a special fundraiser for education.

He said that they could accept cash donations, but that the chocolate could only be purchased with a credit or debit card.

The victim agreed to buy 10 dollars worth, but 10 minutes later, received the fraud alert on his phone.

He made a call to the bank who stopped the payment immediately.

Others in the area are reporting a similar experience with the same man.