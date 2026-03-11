Man Charged After Officer Injured During Downtown Indianapolis Confrontation

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck an officer with his vehicle and injured a security officer during a confrontation in downtown Indianapolis.

According to court documents, Derrick Bryant has been formally charged with several counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in varying levels of injury following the incident involving the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the encounter began when an on-duty officer approached a vehicle that was repeatedly honking its horn under a bridge near Meridian and Georgia streets. Investigators say Bryant was behind the wheel when the officer asked for his driver’s license.

Court records say Bryant instead began driving forward, striking the officer in the leg and pinning the officer’s arm against the vehicle. The officer was eventually able to free himself before falling to the ground.

According to investigators, Bryant then drove onto Louisiana Street but was blocked by traffic. Police say he attempted to reverse the vehicle toward the area where the officer was lying on the ground. The officer was able to roll out of the way and avoid being hit.

However, a security officer assisting the police response was not able to move in time and had his foot run over by the vehicle, court documents say.

Investigators say Bryant then drove away from the scene, parked the vehicle nearby and fled on foot.

Officers later located and detained Bryant. Court records indicate he showed signs of intoxication and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

According to investigators, Bryant told officers he had used cocaine earlier in the day and panicked when he was stopped by police. The injured officer suffered injuries to his wrist, knees and arms.

The case was first reported by WTHR. Authorities have not released additional details about the condition of the security officer involved.