Blood Crisis Continues as Red Cross Urges Hoosiers to Donate

INDIANA (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is continuing to ask Hoosiers to donate blood or platelets as the national blood supply remains under severe pressure.

The Red Cross says thousands of donors have stepped up since the organization declared only its second blood crisis in history in late July. However, officials say the blood supply remains at a four-year summer low as people return to school and wrap up summer travel.

The organization says just three additional donors at each blood drive could help stabilize the blood supply and ensure patients continue receiving lifesaving care.

Anyone who is eligible to donate can make an appointment through the Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As an incentive, people who donate between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email. Details are available at Red Cross August donation information.

Local donation opportunities

The Red Cross has dozens of blood drives scheduled throughout northeast Indiana through the end of August.

In Allen County, donation opportunities include:

Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center , 1212 E. California Road — multiple dates through Aug. 31

, 1212 E. California Road — multiple dates through Aug. 31 Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center , 7900 W. Jefferson, Suite 107 — multiple dates through Aug. 31

, 7900 W. Jefferson, Suite 107 — multiple dates through Aug. 31 St. Vincent de Paul , 1720 E. Wallen Road — Aug. 15, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 1720 E. Wallen Road — Aug. 15, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. O’Daniel Automotive Group , 5611 Illinois Road — Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

, 5611 Illinois Road — Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Taylor Chapel Ministries , 10145 Maysville Road — Aug. 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 10145 Maysville Road — Aug. 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. L3 Harris , 1919 W. Cook Road — Aug. 25, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

, 1919 W. Cook Road — Aug. 25, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. New Haven Community Center , 7500 SR 930 East — Aug. 27, 1 to 6 p.m.

, 7500 SR 930 East — Aug. 27, 1 to 6 p.m. Indiana Tech , 1600 E. Washington Blvd. — Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, 1600 E. Washington Blvd. — Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grabill Missionary Church , 13637 State St. — Aug. 31, 1 to 6 p.m.

, 13637 State St. — Aug. 31, 1 to 6 p.m. Harlan United Methodist Church , 16434 SR 37 — Aug. 13, 1 to 5 p.m.

, 16434 SR 37 — Aug. 13, 1 to 5 p.m. Monroeville EMS , 103 S. Water St. — Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

, 103 S. Water St. — Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven , 800 Green St. — Aug. 17, noon to 6 p.m.

, 800 Green St. — Aug. 17, noon to 6 p.m. St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Yoder, 14623 Bluffton Road — Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other upcoming northeast Indiana donation opportunities include:

Adams County: Berne on Aug. 17 and Decatur on Aug. 28

Berne on Aug. 17 and Decatur on Aug. 28 Blackford County: Hartford City on Aug. 27

Hartford City on Aug. 27 DeKalb County: Auburn on Aug. 17 and Ashley on Aug. 26

Auburn on Aug. 17 and Ashley on Aug. 26 Grant County: Marion on Aug. 21 and Aug. 25

Marion on Aug. 21 and Aug. 25 Howard County: Galveston and several Kokomo locations throughout August

Galveston and several Kokomo locations throughout August Huntington County: Huntington and Warren on Aug. 27, with another Huntington drive Aug. 31

Huntington and Warren on Aug. 27, with another Huntington drive Aug. 31 Jay County: Bryant on Aug. 25

Bryant on Aug. 25 Kosciusko County: North Webster, Syracuse and multiple Warsaw drives throughout August

North Webster, Syracuse and multiple Warsaw drives throughout August LaGrange County: LaGrange and Shipshewana on Aug. 18-20

LaGrange and Shipshewana on Aug. 18-20 Miami County: Peru on Aug. 17 and Aug. 28, and Denver on Aug. 31

Peru on Aug. 17 and Aug. 28, and Denver on Aug. 31 Noble County: Albion, Avilla, Kendallville and Rome City throughout August

Albion, Avilla, Kendallville and Rome City throughout August Steuben County: Angola on Aug. 14 and Aug. 20

Angola on Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 Wabash County: Multiple drives in North Manchester and Wabash throughout August

Multiple drives in North Manchester and Wabash throughout August Wells County: Bluffton on Aug. 31

Bluffton on Aug. 31 Whitley County: Columbia City on Aug. 25 and Aug. 30

The Red Cross encourages people who cannot donate to help by encouraging eligible friends, family members and coworkers to make an appointment.

Find a blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross