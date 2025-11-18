Man Sentenced In Deadly 2024 Stabbing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A DeKalb County man has been sentenced for his role in the 2024 stabbing death of 17-year-old Blake Boese.

On Monday, 23-year-old Coltin Herzog of Auburn received a 28-year prison sentence. Herzog was originally charged with murder after Boese was fatally stabbed on May 23, 2024. Investigators say the stabbing happened during a drug deal at the Auburn Crossing mobile home park.

A jury found Herzog guilty of voluntary manslaughter in September, reducing the original murder charge. Monday’s sentencing brings the case to a close nearly six months after the trial.