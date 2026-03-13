Matthews Man Arrested On Child Exploitation Charges After State Police Investigation

MATTHEWS, Ind. (WOWO) — 19-year-old Corbin Kendall was arrested Thursday following an investigation into alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru Post took the suspect into custody on March 12 after executing a search warrant at a residence in Matthews. Authorities said the investigation began after a complaint was received by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which was forwarded to an Internet Crimes Against Children detective.

During the search, investigators seized several electronic devices from the home. Police said the suspect was interviewed before being taken into custody and transported to the Grant County Jail without incident.

The Kendall faces two preliminary charges of possession of child sex abuse material, both Level 5 felonies under Indiana law.

According to state police, the case remains under investigation. Formal charges will be reviewed and filed by the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office.