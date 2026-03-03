WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Sen Liz Brown discusses Legislative Session with KB

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The 2026 legislative session wrapped up last Friday, and State Senator Liz Brown appeared on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee Monday to review what passed, what did not, and what she plans to prioritize in the next session.

“Good morning,” Brown said as she joined the show. When asked whether she was glad the session was over, she replied, “Yeah, yes and no. I mean, there are some things I wish we could still work on and get across the finish line. But overall, it was pretty good.” She described the last days of the session as “just like a dead sprint,” adding, “Normally, even in a short session, when we have the extra weeks, we have a week to work on the conference committee when the House and Senate passed versions don’t align. And it really came down to like two days.”

Brown explained that deadlines were tight. “As leadership said on Wednesday of this, if your bill’s not finished by Friday at two and you don’t have the report to us, it’s dead. And so people were scrambling at night. But I always try to get my things heard, moved early, because you never know what’s going to happen at the end.”

Legislative Wins

Among her legislative priorities, Brown cited Senate Bill 76, the Fairness Act, as a key accomplishment. “It’s been a year to get that in the right spot and working with all the right agencies and enforcement mechanisms and the House. So I was pretty pleased with that,” she said. She noted that while there was debate during final passage, “overwhelmingly everyone felt that was in a good spot.”

When asked whether the Fairness Act will have immediate effects for Hoosiers, Brown said, “No. You’re not really going to see any changes at all. I think that’s probably going to be the status quo for most of us.”

Brown also addressed House Bill 1038, which authorizes a 14th casino license with a required local referendum. She said she voted against it, explaining, “I was actually quite surprised they took the referendum out because whenever they put a casino license in someone’s community, they’ve always had that.” She added that the location process was complicated, with Marion County initially identified as the best location, only to be removed from the bill later. “Some counties want it. Why did it get so messy? I don’t understand that,” she said.

Missed Opportunities

Brown also discussed bills that did not advance. Senate Bill 182, aimed at preserving spaces for biological women, “sat” in committee despite moving easily through the Senate. “I could not get a straight answer why they wouldn’t move it. That was pretty disappointing,” she said. She confirmed that she intends to bring it back in the next session.

She addressed a bill seeking to regulate abortion-inducing drugs. Brown called the failure of that measure “a big disappointment” and added, “I know Dr. Johnson’s the lead. I know he will [bring it back]. And I will be there right behind him to support that one, too.”

Looking Ahead

Brown said that property tax reform will be a priority in the next session. “Next year is a budget year. So they are on a path, maybe a little bit longer than it should be, in terms of trying to right size our whole property tax issue. They started that last year, that didn’t really pan out the way everyone thought it was going to,” she said. She added that other social issues, including gender and abortion policy, will remain on her agenda.

Regarding preparations ahead of the primary season, Brown said, “I’m still a state senator, so I got to work on… already thinking about next session. But for the primary, making sure the voters understand. I could not be a more pro-life champion, a champion for women. Nothing matters more to me than making sure women have the opportunities they deserve and making sure, frankly, they have safe spaces.”