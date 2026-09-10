McDonald’s Offering Free McNuggets After Colts Touchdowns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — McDonald’s of Greater Indiana is teaming up with the Indianapolis Colts again this football season to give fans a reason to celebrate after touchdowns.

Whenever the Colts score a touchdown during a game this season, fans can get a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with a minimum $2 purchase through the McDonald’s app the following day.

The offer is available at participating McDonald’s restaurants throughout Greater Indiana. Fans must use the McDonald’s app and opt into MyMcDonald’s Rewards to receive the deal.

The offer is valid one time per user per week and excludes tax.

McDonald’s says the promotion will be available following any Colts game in which the team scores a touchdown, giving fans a chance to turn a Colts score into a free order of McNuggets the next day.

For more information and to access the offer, fans can use the McDonald’s app.