Science Central brings science and spirits together for Mixology 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Science Central is bringing together science, spirits and a Wild West theme for its Mixology 2026 fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 6.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne. The after-hours event will feature cocktails, whiskey, heavy hors d’oeuvres from ObiCai, live music, games, prizes and hands-on science experiences throughout the museum.

Guests can explore Science Central’s exhibits while taking part in special activities, including the “Duds Duel” contest for the best Western attire. A gamified “spirit trail” will challenge guests to complete games of chance and themed activities with community partners, including the Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition and Dare2Dream Ranch.

Several ticket options are available. VIP tickets include early admission and access to an exclusive lounge inside Science On a Sphere. W2 tickets include the VIP benefits along with admission to a new Whiskey Lounge overlooking the museum floor, featuring whiskey tastings and presentations on the spirit’s history and heritage.

Science Central says proceeds from Mixology 2026 will support its mission of providing hands-on science and technology education to children and adults throughout northeast Indiana.

Tickets are available now, but space is limited. More information and tickets are available here.