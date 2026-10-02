Texts detail Cornell accuser’s account of fraternity sexual assault

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Newly reported text messages and university records are providing more details about a former Cornell University student’s allegations that she was sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members in 2024.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in a civil lawsuit filed in September, alleges seven men sexually assaulted her at the Chi Phi fraternity house after she consumed alcohol and drugs during an October 2024 party.

According to records from Cornell’s internal investigation reviewed by The New York Times, the woman initially told roommates she had taken ketamine and had sex with multiple men but did not initially characterize what happened as sexual assault.

One of the men later named in her lawsuit sent her a text message apologizing for how the night unfolded and saying he and another fraternity member should have stopped the situation before it got out of hand. The woman initially responded that she did not believe the sexual activity had been illegal.

Her account changed in the following weeks as she reflected on the night and learned that details had spread around campus. By Nov. 3, 2024, she told one of the men by text that most of what happened had not been consensual. She reported the incident to Cornell campus police several days later and subsequently told investigators she was certain she had been raped.

The woman is now suing seven men, Cornell University, the fraternity and others. Attorneys representing some of the accused men have denied that their clients participated in a sexual assault.

Cornell has said it conducted an internal investigation, disciplined or expelled students and indefinitely suspended the Chi Phi fraternity. The university has also agreed to an independent review of how it handled the allegations.

The case has drawn renewed scrutiny of the original criminal investigation. Prosecutors initially declined to file charges, but the investigation was reopened after the woman filed her lawsuit in September.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has since appointed the office of Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to oversee the investigation, saying Thursday that she had lost confidence in the local district attorney’s handling of the case.