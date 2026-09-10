YLNI To Host Lead the Vote Event Saturday in Fort Wayne

Interviews with candidates will also be available following their respective panels.

Lead the Vote will include resources to help community members register to vote, along with opportunities to meet candidates from across the political spectrum.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The History Center, located at 302 East Berry Street in Fort Wayne.

The four panels will cover candidates for township, county, Fort Wayne Community Schools and Indiana House races.

The event is hosted by Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana in partnership with local nonprofits.