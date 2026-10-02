FWACC waives adoption fees for large dogs during ‘Home Sweet Homecoming’ campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to waive adoption fees for eligible large dogs as part of the “Home Sweet Homecoming” adoption campaign.

The campaign runs from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3 at FWACC, 3020 Hillegas Road. During the event, adoption fees will be waived for eligible dogs weighing 40 pounds or more.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort by Hill’s Pet Nutrition inspired by school homecoming celebrations and aimed at helping shelter animals find new homes. Hill’s is contributing up to $100,000 to offset adoption fees at participating shelters across the country.

People who adopt an eligible dog from FWACC during the campaign will also receive a New Pet Parent Kit from Hill’s, including a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet, coupons and post-adoption information.

FWACC Director Amy-Jo Sites said the partnership will help the shelter find homes for larger dogs, which can often take longer to place.

The shelter says adoptions are available on a first-come, first-served basis and animals cannot be placed on hold. People who already have a dog at home are encouraged to bring their dog when meeting a potential new pet.

Adoptable animals and additional information about the adoption process are available at fwacc.org.