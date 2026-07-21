Michigan Drivers Warned to Move Over as Police Launch Statewide Enforcement Effort

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Drivers across Michigan are being reminded to move over and slow down when approaching emergency and service vehicles along the roadway as law enforcement agencies begin a statewide enforcement effort targeting violations of the state’s Move Over law.

The increased enforcement effort began Monday and is focused on protecting police officers, firefighters, emergency medical workers and other roadside workers who face dangers while working near traffic.

Under Michigan law, drivers approaching a vehicle with flashing emergency or warning lights must move over one lane whenever it is safe and possible to do so according to News10 Lansing.

If moving over cannot be done safely, motorists are required to slow down and proceed cautiously while traveling at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit.

The law applies to a wide range of roadside vehicles, including police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, and construction and maintenance vehicles.

The Michigan State Police said roadside safety remains a serious concern after several patrol vehicles were struck during traffic stops this year.

According to the agency, 13 patrol vehicles have been hit in 2026 while troopers were conducting traffic stops.

Michigan State Police also said seven members of the agency have died throughout its history while working along the roadside.

Officials say the Move Over law is designed to reduce crashes and give emergency responders and service workers additional protection while they perform their duties.

During the enforcement period, agencies across Michigan will focus on educating drivers about the law while issuing citations to motorists who fail to follow Move Over requirements.

Officials encourage drivers to remain alert, watch for flashing lights ahead and avoid distractions when traveling near stopped emergency or service vehicles.

The Michigan Move Over law is part of a broader effort nationwide to reduce roadside collisions involving first responders, tow operators, construction crews and transportation workers.