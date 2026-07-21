Indiana Ranks Among Top 10 States for Lung Disease Risk, Study Finds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana ranks among the states facing the greatest risk for lung disease, according to a new study that points to smoking rates and secondhand smoke exposure as major factors contributing to the state’s respiratory health challenges.

Researchers ranked Indiana ninth nationally for lung disease risk, finding that nearly 14% of adults in the state smoke cigarettes.

The study also found that more than 13% of Indiana children are exposed to secondhand smoke, another factor linked to increased risks of respiratory illness and long-term lung problems.

Health experts say tobacco exposure remains one of the most preventable causes of lung disease, with smoking and secondhand smoke contributing to conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and other breathing-related illnesses.

The study ranked West Virginia as the state with the highest lung disease risk nationwide, followed by Kentucky and Arkansas.

Researchers said states with higher smoking rates and greater exposure to secondhand smoke tended to face greater challenges related to lung health.

Indiana health officials continue to encourage residents to avoid tobacco products, reduce exposure to secondhand smoke and take advantage of smoking cessation resources.

The findings highlight ongoing concerns about lung health across the country, particularly in states where tobacco use remains more common.