Michigan Expands Free Community College Tuition Program to Ages 21-24 for One Year

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan residents ages 21 through 24 will have a new opportunity to attend community college tuition-free this fall after lawmakers temporarily expanded the state’s Michigan Reconnect program.

The expansion allows younger adults to qualify for the state’s largest free tuition program for adults, lowering the previous eligibility age from 25 to 21.

The change was included in Michigan’s 2027 education budget and is backed by $25 million in additional funding. However, the expansion is currently approved for only one year.

Michigan Reconnect covers tuition and mandatory fees for eligible residents attending one of the state’s 30 community and tribal colleges for up to four years.

The program was originally created in 2021 to help adults begin college or complete a degree they had previously started. It has since become one of Michigan’s largest financial aid programs and a nationally recognized effort to increase education levels among adults.

Aerik Enfinger, a St. Clair Community College student who recently turned 21, said the timing of the expansion could make a major difference for him.

Enfinger said he was facing a tuition bill of about $2,000 this fall and was unsure how he would afford it while between jobs.

“It was such a load off of my chest,” Enfinger said. “I wish so many other people knew about this.”

State officials said the expansion fills a gap in Michigan’s college financial aid system. Previously, students younger than 21 could qualify for programs such as the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, while adults 25 and older could apply for Michigan Reconnect. Those ages 21 to 24 had fewer state-funded options.

Brandy Johnson, president of the Michigan Community College Association, said the younger age group is important because many students delay college after high school while they decide on career goals or enter the workforce.

“These 21- to 24-year-olds are that much more ready and mature and we don’t want them to wait to go back to college until they are 25 because it will then be free,” Johnson said.

State officials estimate about 8,000 students between ages 21 and 24 could enroll through the expanded program during the upcoming academic year. Applications are expected to become available online in mid-August.

The expansion marks the second time Michigan Reconnect has temporarily included younger adults. The state previously expanded eligibility to 21- to 24-year-olds in 2023 using federal COVID-19 relief funding, but that expansion ended when those funds expired.

Michigan has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into programs aimed at increasing access to postsecondary education, including Michigan Reconnect and the Michigan Achievement Scholarship.

Those investments are part of an effort tied to a state goal of having 60% of Michigan adults earn a postsecondary credential by 2030. The latest available data shows about 51.6% of Michigan residents currently have a credential.

In the 2024-25 academic year, Michigan Reconnect provided $61.4 million in assistance to more than 46,000 adults.

Higher education advocates say they want lawmakers to make the expanded eligibility permanent through legislation currently under consideration. They argue that without a permanent change, the age expansion could become a recurring debate during each state budget process.

Jessica Thompson of The Institute for College Access & Success said Michigan has become a national leader in using financial aid programs to help adults return to school.

She and other advocates say making the expansion permanent would provide more certainty for students planning their education.