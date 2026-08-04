Indiana State Police: Short Pursuit on I-70 Ends With Three Robbery Suspects in Custody

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Three out-of-state robbery suspects are in custody following a short police pursuit that temporarily shut down an Interstate 70 exit ramp in Hancock County early Monday morning.

Indiana State Police said the pursuit happened on I-70 westbound near Greenfield and involved three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation according to Fox 59.

The entrance ramp to Exit 104 was closed around 1 a.m. Monday because of police activity. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted during the pursuit, according to state police.

ISP described the incident as a “short pursuit” and confirmed all three suspects were taken into custody.

The ramp was reopened around 1:50 a.m., according to an alert from transportation officials.

Authorities have not released additional details about the suspects, including their identities, the agency handling the robbery investigation, or what led officers to initiate the pursuit.

The investigation remains ongoing.