Ohio Bill Would Protect Pharmacies Offering Prescription Drug Cost Transparency Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — An Ohio lawmaker is proposing new protections for pharmacies that help patients understand prescription costs, find savings options and navigate insurance requirements.

House Bill 972, introduced July 1 by state Rep. Kellie Deeter, R-Norwalk, would prevent health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers and other third-party administrators from restricting or penalizing pharmacies, pharmacists or health care providers who offer services designed to improve prescription drug transparency and access.

The proposal would protect pharmacies that provide patients with information about out-of-pocket costs, alternative medications, payment options and assistance with insurance requirements such as prior authorizations according to NBC-4.

The bill would also cover services including simplified or electronic payments, payment plans, medication adherence support, lawful copay assistance and the sharing of claims or transaction information with patients, health care providers and other authorized individuals.

Pharmacy benefit managers, commonly known as PBMs, manage prescription drug benefits for insurers and employers. They process claims, negotiate with drug manufacturers and create contracts with pharmacies, giving them significant influence over prescription pricing and where patients can fill medications.

Deeter’s office said the legislation was introduced after reports that some PBMs penalized community pharmacies that partnered with pharmacy hubs — digital platforms designed to help patients find lower costs and streamline prescription access.

A spokesperson for Deeter said reported actions by PBMs included reducing pharmacy fees or removing pharmacies from networks.

“HB 972 is intended to ensure that community pharmacies can compete to provide Ohioans with the best service and best price without fear of retaliation from the PBMs,” the spokesperson said.

Supporters of the bill say pharmacy hubs can help patients manage insurance benefits, identify financial assistance programs, coordinate medication delivery, provide drug education and improve refill management.

The proposal comes as pharmacy benefit managers face increased scrutiny nationally. The Federal Trade Commission has said the three largest PBMs — CVS Caremark, Cigna’s Express Scripts and UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Rx — handle a large majority of prescription claims in the United States, raising concerns about competition and corporate relationships within the industry.

In January, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee released an interim report examining allegations involving PBM practices, including claims that CVS discouraged independent pharmacies from working with competing pharmacy hub companies.

The Federal Trade Commission announced in July that it reached a proposed settlement with Caremark that would restrict certain actions involving pharmacy hub providers. The agreement remains subject to review and approval.

House Bill 972 follows another PBM-focused measure sponsored by Deeter and signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in March.

House Bill 229 created new requirements involving PBM licensing, contracts, financial records, rebates, conflicts of interest and disclosures to employers and other health plan sponsors. Most provisions are scheduled to take effect in July 2027.

Deeter’s office said the earlier law focused on transparency and accountability, while HB 972 is aimed at protecting community pharmacies from retaliation when they offer services intended to help patients.

The bill does not include a previous proposal that would have prevented PBMs from reimbursing independent pharmacies at lower rates than affiliated pharmacies. That provision was removed during Senate consideration of HB 229 and was not included in the final law.

HB 972 remains in the early stages of the legislative process. The bill must receive committee consideration and approval from both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly before it could be sent to the governor for consideration.