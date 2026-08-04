Muncie Police Arrest Man Accused of Holding Woman Against Her Will for Days

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Muncie man is behind bars after police say a woman escaped from captivity and ran to a local business seeking help.

Police arrested 59-year-old Rodney “Outlaw” Adams Thursday after officers found him hiding in an attic at a home on South Hackley Avenue.

According to court documents, the woman escaped on July 22 and went to a nearby muffler shop, where she asked for help. Police say she told investigators Adams had assaulted her and held her against her will for several days.

Authorities say officers later located Adams inside the South Hackley Avenue residence. During the standoff, police say Adams held a knife to his throat for more than 30 minutes.

Officers eventually used pepper balls to take Adams into custody without further incident.

Court records detail allegations that Adams beat the woman and prevented her from leaving before she was able to escape.

Adams was taken to the Delaware County jail, where he is facing charges related to the allegations. The case remains under investigation, and court proceedings are expected to determine the next steps.