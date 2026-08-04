August 4, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Granger Homeowner Reports Shooting Intruder During Early Morning Home Invasion

by Brian Ford0

GRANGER, Ind. (WOWO) — An investigation is underway after a homeowner reported shooting a person during an early morning home invasion in Granger.

St. Joseph County Police were called to a home on Tarrington Way shortly before 2 a.m. Monday after the homeowner called 911 and reported that someone had broken into the residence and had been shot.

Police say at least one shot was fired during the incident. When officers arrived, the person who was reportedly shot was no longer at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the reported break-in and shooting, including what led to the homeowner firing the weapon.

Authorities have not released information about the identity or condition of the person who was shot. No additional details about possible suspects or charges have been announced.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

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