How Many Times Can You Stand in 30 Seconds? Test May Reveal Lower-Body Fitness

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOWO) — A simple 30-second test that requires only a sturdy chair may provide insight into lower-body strength, mobility and healthy aging, according to fitness experts.

The sit-to-stand test, also known as the 30-second chair stand test, measures how many times a person can rise from a seated position and return to the chair within half a minute.

Experts say the movement closely mirrors everyday activities, such as standing up from a chair, climbing stairs and walking, making it a useful measure of functional fitness.

Bruno Pontes, an ACSM- and AFAA-certified personal trainer with Muscle Booster in California, told Fox News Digital that the test provides a better picture of real-world movement than some machine-based strength tests.

“What makes this test a great measure of fitness is that it simulates the everyday movement of getting up and down from a chair, compared to machine-based strength tests, which instead isolate muscle groups,” Pontes said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes the 30-second chair stand test as part of its Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths & Injuries program, which uses the assessment to evaluate leg strength and endurance. Lower-than-average scores can indicate an increased risk of falls.

Pontes said the test evaluates several areas of fitness, including lower-body strength, muscular endurance, balance and mobility.

HOW TO PERFORM THE 30-SECOND CHAIR TEST

The test can be completed at home using a sturdy chair placed against a wall to keep it from moving.

To perform the exercise:

Sit upright in the chair with feet flat on the floor and about shoulder-width apart.

Cross your arms over your chest.

Start a timer and stand fully upright, straightening the knees and hips.

Sit back down and repeat as many complete stands as possible in 30 seconds.

Pontes cautioned that people with significant balance issues, recent surgery, severe joint pain or cardiovascular concerns should speak with a healthcare professional before attempting the test.

WHAT COUNTS AS A GOOD SCORE?

A person’s target score depends on factors including age and gender. Pontes said the following benchmarks are based on the number of complete stands from a standard-height chair in 30 seconds:

Ages 60-64:

Men: 14 or more | Women: 12 or more

Ages 65-69:

Men: 12 or more | Women: 11 or more

Ages 70-74:

Men: 12 or more | Women: 10 or more

Ages 75-79:

Men: 11 or more | Women: 10 or more

Ages 80-84:

Men: 10 or more | Women: 9 or more

Ages 85-89:

Men: 8 or more | Women: 8 or more

Ages 90 and older:

Men: 7 or more | Women: 4 or more

Pontes said people should focus less on a specific number and more on whether movement becomes easier over time.

“If rising from a chair becomes easier over time, that’s a great indicator that lower-body strength and functional fitness are improving,” Pontes said.

BUILDING LOWER-BODY STRENGTH AT HOME

Experts say exercises that strengthen the legs, hips and core can help improve performance on the sit-to-stand test and support independence as people age.

Recommended exercises include:

Squats:

Squats strengthen the quadriceps and glutes while also engaging the hamstrings and core. The exercise can be performed by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, lowering the hips back and down as if sitting into a chair, then returning to a standing position.

Lunges:

Lunges help improve balance and address strength differences between each leg. The movement involves stepping forward with one leg, lowering until the front knee forms roughly a right angle, then pushing through the heel to return to the starting position.

Calf raises:

Calf raises help maintain strength needed for everyday movements. The exercise involves standing upright, lifting the heels off the ground, pausing briefly and lowering back down with control.

WHY LEG STRENGTH MATTERS FOR LONGEVITY

As people age, they become more vulnerable to sarcopenia, the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength over time.

Pontes said maintaining lower-body strength is important because it supports many daily activities, including walking, climbing stairs, carrying groceries and getting up from a seated position.

Strong legs and hips can help preserve mobility, reduce the risk of falls and allow people to remain active later in life.

The sit-to-stand test does not predict an individual’s lifespan on its own, but experts say it can serve as a practical snapshot of functional strength and a reminder that maintaining muscle through regular movement is an important part of healthy aging.