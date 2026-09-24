Michigan fall foliage forecast: Peak colors coming in October

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Fall is officially here, and Michigan’s changing temperatures are already bringing some color to the state’s trees.

The first signs of fall foliage are appearing earliest in the Upper Peninsula, while parts of the northern Lower Peninsula are also beginning to see noticeable changes.

According to WLNS meteorologists, the Upper Peninsula is seeing the fastest progression of fall color. Moderate color is showing up in parts of the central and western U.P., which is typical for this point in September.

However, dry conditions could affect how vibrant the colors become.

Marquette recorded only about three-quarters of an inch of rain during August, more than two inches below its normal rainfall for the month. When trees don’t receive enough moisture, leaves can become less vibrant and fall earlier.

Parts of the northern Lower Peninsula are also beginning to turn. Conditions there have been wetter, which could help produce more vivid foliage.

Gaylord received nearly two inches more rain than normal during August, and September has also started relatively wet in the area.

Mid-Michigan is also entering the fall season with favorable conditions for viewing foliage.

The region has received well-above-average rainfall so far in September, while several recent nights have brought cooler temperatures. Both moisture and cool nighttime temperatures can contribute to the development of fall color.

Those conditions have set up what could be a strong foliage season in Mid-Michigan.

The timing of peak color, however, will vary considerably across the state.

In the Upper Peninsula, peak foliage is expected around the first week of October.

The northern Lower Peninsula should reach its peak somewhat later, likely during the first or second week of October.

For Mid-Michigan, the best display of fall color is expected toward the end of October.

While foliage viewing should still be worthwhile in the Upper Peninsula, the current conditions suggest the Lower Peninsula could offer some of the state’s most vibrant colors this season.

Weather during the coming weeks will ultimately determine the exact timing and intensity of the peak, but for Mid-Michigan residents and visitors planning fall drives, late October is shaping up to be the key window for peak color.