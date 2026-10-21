Ohio on Track for Record 130,000 Driver Training Certificates in 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio’s driver education industry has expanded sharply since the state began requiring new drivers ages 18 through 20 to complete driver training before receiving a driver’s license, with officials projecting a record number of training certificates this year.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the growth one year after the expanded requirements took effect on September 30, 2025. The law extended mandatory driver training to new drivers ages 18, 19 and 20, who previously were not subject to the same training requirements as teenagers seeking licenses at ages 16 and 17.

Since the change took effect, the number of licensed driving instructors in Ohio has increased by nearly 50 percent to more than 1,900, according to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, part of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The state has also added 45 driver training businesses, bringing the total number of driver training programs to 225. Meanwhile, an additional 25,000 people completed driver training before obtaining a standard driver’s license, representing a nearly 30 percent increase over the previous year.

Ohio is now on track to issue nearly 130,000 driver training certificates in 2026. If that projection holds, it would be the highest annual total ever recorded in the state and about 43 percent above the five-year average.

DeWine said the expansion of training services reflects the industry’s response to increased demand following the law change.

“To meet the increased need for training more drivers, Ohio’s driver training capacity expanded rapidly to meet demand,” DeWine said. “The growth we are seeing shows how seriously Ohioans are taking road safety, and how our training community is stepping up to meet this need.”

The expanded requirements are part of the state’s broader effort to improve roadway safety by increasing access to driver education and preparing new motorists before they begin driving independently.

Ohio has also invested in programs designed to help students overcome the cost of driver training. The state’s Drive to Succeed scholarship program has helped more than 10,000 low-income students statewide access driver education.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office has supported the industry’s expansion through an Instructor Development Grant, which helps train and credential new driving instructors, and an Instructor Incentive Program designed to reward and retain high-performing instructors.

The initiatives address both sides of the state’s growing training needs: helping more students afford instruction and ensuring enough qualified instructors are available to teach them.

Before the September 2025 change, Ohio required driver training for people seeking licenses at ages 16 and 17. The expanded law brought first-time drivers ages 18 through 20 under the same general training requirement, increasing the number of people who must complete instruction before obtaining a standard license.

The projected 2026 record would mark a significant increase in participation as Ohio continues to expand its driver education network.