Michigan’s new $75.2B budget includes $10,300 per student, senior tax changes and Medicaid funding

The Lead Off

Michigan lawmakers have approved a $75.2 billion state budget covering education, transportation, healthcare and tax changes across the state.

The spending plan includes $10,300 per pupil for schools, eliminates the state retirement tax and provides new Medicaid funding.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to review and sign the budget allocations before the plan takes effect Oct. 1.

Michigan approves $75.2 billion state budget with funding for schools, roads and healthcare

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan lawmakers have approved a $75.2 billion state budget that includes increased school funding, transportation investments, retirement tax changes and adjustments to Medicaid eligibility requirements.

The budget agreement outlines spending across major state programs, including education, infrastructure, healthcare and assistance programs. The plan includes a $10,300 per-pupil allocation for schools statewide and eliminates the state retirement tax.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the budget allocations line by line. The new budget takes effect Oct. 1 according to WILX.

Education funding receives per-pupil increase

The approved budget allocates $10,300 per student for schools across Michigan.

The funding is part of the state’s broader education spending plan and provides districts with additional resources through the state budget process.

Officials included school funding among the major areas addressed in the final agreement, which totals $75.2 billion in overall state spending.

Retirement tax eliminated under new budget plan

The budget removes Michigan’s state retirement tax, a change the governor’s office said will reduce costs for seniors.

According to the governor’s office, the elimination of the tax is expected to save seniors approximately $1,000 per year.

The change is included among the tax-related provisions approved as part of the overall budget agreement.

Medicaid funding and eligibility requirements addressed

The budget includes $185 million for Medicaid to provide additional stability for the program, according to the governor’s office.

The spending plan also includes changes related to Medicaid and food assistance eligibility requirements.

House Speaker Matt Hall discussed the changes during a Tuesday news conference.

“People are getting programs like Medicaid and food stamps without ever being checked for eligibility,” Hall said. “Now, we’re forcing the administration to check and say, ‘OK, if they say they’re eligible, then check. Look and see if they’re citizens, look for their eligibility.’”

The governor’s office said the additional Medicaid funding will remain in place as the new eligibility checks are implemented.

Lawmakers respond to final agreement

Democratic lawmakers expressed support for portions of the final budget agreement while acknowledging differences during negotiations.

Rep. Mike McFall said in a statement, “While the budget isn’t perfect, our final compromise stayed focused on what matters most: making sure families are fed, healthcare is protected, and communities have the stability they deserve.”

The final agreement represents a compromise between lawmakers on spending priorities and program funding levels.

Budget moves toward final approval

The next step is for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to review and sign the budget allocations line by line.

Once signed, the budget will take effect Oct. 1 and provide funding for state programs during the upcoming fiscal year.

The Takeaway