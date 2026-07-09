24-year-old faces criminal recklessness charge after reported gunfire in Granger

The Lead Off

A 24-year-old man has been charged after police say he fired a weapon multiple times while walking in Granger, Indiana.

Officers located the suspect using K-9 units and drone technology after receiving reports of gunfire near State Road 23 and Fir Road.

The case has been forwarded to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charging review.

Granger man charged after reported weapon fire

GRANGER, Ind. (WOWO) A 24-year-old man has been charged after St. Joseph County Police say he fired a weapon multiple times while walking in Granger.

Police identified the suspect as Phillip Willis, who is facing a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The incident began shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday when police received reports of a man walking near State Road 23 and Fir Road.

Police respond to reports of gunfire

Witnesses told police they saw Willis firing a weapon while walking in the area according to WNDU.

Officers responded and began searching for the suspect. Police used K-9 units and drone technology to locate him.

Authorities did not release additional details about the circumstances surrounding the reported gunfire.

Case moves to prosecutor’s office

The investigation is being forwarded to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charging proceedings.

The prosecutor’s office will review the case as the legal process continues.

Investigation remains ongoing

Police have not released additional information about a possible motive or whether anyone was injured during the incident.

Officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported weapon discharge.

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