Microplastics Found in Blood of Most Severe Heart Attack Patients in New Study, Researchers Report

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) Researchers have detected micro- and nanoplastics in the blood of a large majority of patients experiencing severe heart attacks, raising new questions about the possible role of plastic exposure in cardiovascular disease.

A study published in the European Heart Journal found detectable levels of microplastics and nanoplastics in nearly 84% of patients suffering active, severe heart attacks, compared with lower detection rates among people with other heart conditions.

Researchers from the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli in Naples, Italy, analyzed blood samples from 61 patients undergoing angiograms, a procedure used to examine blood vessels for blockages or abnormalities.

The study found plastic particles in 83.6% of patients experiencing acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. Researchers also detected plastic particles in 40% of patients with chronic coronary heart disease and 32% of patients with normal coronary arteries.

The most commonly identified material was polyethylene, a widely used plastic found in products including grocery bags, food packaging, and plastic bottles. Researchers reported polyethylene was present in 97% of patients who tested positive for plastic particles.

The findings add to a growing body of research examining how environmental exposures may affect human health, but experts caution that the study does not prove microplastics directly cause heart attacks.

Michelle Routhenstein, a preventive cardiology dietitian with EntirelyNourished.com who was not involved in the research, told Fox News Digital that the findings contribute to emerging concerns about possible connections between microplastics and cardiovascular health.

“This study adds to emerging research showing the potential role of micro- and nanoplastics in heart disease,” Routhenstein said.

She said the results highlight the importance of considering environmental factors that may contribute to inflammation and blood vessel damage, but she emphasized that the research only demonstrates an association.

“While these findings are interesting and highlight the importance of paying attention to environmental factors that may contribute to inflammation and blood vessel injury, they do not prove that plastics cause heart attacks,” Routhenstein said.

Researchers noted that a history of smoking was the strongest predictor of whether plastic particles were detected in a patient’s blood.

Routhenstein said that finding is significant because smoking and air pollution are themselves associated with cardiovascular disease and may also increase exposure to environmental contaminants, making it difficult to determine how much of the risk is specifically linked to microplastics.

“This was an observational study, so it can only show an association, not cause and effect,” she said. “It also included a relatively small group of patients from one country, so we can’t assume the findings apply to everyone.”

The study’s limitations include its relatively small sample size and the fact that researchers examined patients from a single location.

Previous research has also identified microplastics in arterial plaque, adding to concerns among scientists about whether tiny plastic particles may contribute to inflammation, oxidative stress, or damage to blood vessels.

Health experts say people can take steps to reduce everyday exposure to microplastics, although more research is needed to understand the long-term health effects.

Routhenstein recommends replacing plastic food storage containers with glass alternatives when possible and avoiding heating food in plastic containers.

“When microwaving or reheating food, use glass or ceramic containers instead of plastic,” she said.

She also advised limiting the use of single-use plastic containers and plastic water bottles, especially when they are exposed to heat.

“Think of reducing plastic exposure as one piece of an overall heart-healthy lifestyle,” Routhenstein said.

Researchers say additional studies involving larger and more diverse groups of patients will be needed to determine whether microplastics are simply a marker of other health risks or whether they play a direct role in cardiovascular disease.