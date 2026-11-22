A missing Kendallville woman has been found dead, according to police.

67-year-old Tammy Price was last seen shortly after midnight Friday, prompting Indiana State Police to issue a statewide Silver Alert.

Authorities believed she was in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

A search team found Price Saturday under heavy vegetation near the Kendallville Public Library.

Her cause of death remains under investigation by the Noble County Coroner. Police say there is no threat to the public.