VAN WERT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a wooded area of Jennings Township.

Deputies responded November 18 to reports of a motorcycle parked along a roadway and a person in the woods who was unresponsive.

The victim’s death was later ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw a motorcycle in the area that day to contact the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s identity has not been released.