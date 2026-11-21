Downtown Fort Wayne ice cream shop Sweets on Main is preparing to close its doors December 6, or sooner if supplies run out.

The business announced the closure Friday, saying owners are stepping away to focus on new chapters in their lives.

Sweets on Main opened in 2019 and thanked customers for years of memories, friendships and support.

Customers are encouraged to use any remaining gift cards before closing, as refunds will not be offered.

According to 21 Alive News, the reason for the closure was not disclosed.